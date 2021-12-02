Free Fire Money Heist Royale event: How to get Plan Bermuda Bundle, 'I'm Rich!' emote, and more

Cosmetic items have been in high demand in Free Fire primarily due to their visual appeal, and the developers are constantly introducing new ones to various events, stores, and Luck Royales. Often, players miss out on the opportunity to attain the items for several reasons and wish to get the previously released items within the game.
Much to their delight, the developers regularly reintroduce the items for players to attain them. They recently introduced Heist Royale, which features many of the exclusive items offered at various events last year due to their partnership with Money Heist.
Get Plan Bermuda Bundle and other rewards from Heist Royale in Free Fire
Heist Royale started on 2 December 2021 and will run until 8 December 2021. Numerous rare and visually stunning bundles and emotes are available for grabs. A single spin in this event will require players to have 40 diamonds, and the 10+1 spins will set them back by 400 diamonds.
The prize pool is as follows:
- Plan Bermuda Bundle
- Plan Bermuda Street (Male)
- Plan Bermuda Street (Female)
- Plan Bermuda Shinobi Bundle
- Plan Bermuda Kunoichi Bundle
- P90 – Make it Rain
- I’m Rich! emote
- Make it Rain emote
- Raining Cash surfboard
- Plan Bermuda Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Cash Bag
- 5x Cash Bag
- 4x Cash Bag
- 3x Cash Bag
- 2x Cash Bag
- 1x Cash Bag
- Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate
- The Executioner Weapon Loot Crate
- AN94 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crate
In addition, users can also exchange the Cash Bag for the desired item from the redeem section of the store. As a result, there are only a handful of other items. Therefore, this Luck Royale is worth spending if users desire exclusive cosmetics.
Details for the exchange are given below:
Steps to access the Luck Royale and use tokens to exchange
You may follow these steps:
Step 1: After opening Free Fire, you may access the Luck Royale section and select Heist Royale.
Step 2: Next, you can make the desired number of spins till you acquire the item or collect the required number of Cash Bag.
Step 3: You can subsequently open the store and select the redeem section.
Step 4: Finally, you can select Cash Bag and exchange the token for the required item.
