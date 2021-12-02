Free Fire Money Heist Royale event: How to get Plan Bermuda Bundle, 'I'm Rich!' emote, and more

Cosmetic items have been in high demand in Free Fire primarily due to their visual appeal, and the developers are constantly introducing new ones to various events, stores, and Luck Royales. Often, players miss out on the opportunity to attain the items for several reasons and wish to get the previously released items within the game.

Much to their delight, the developers regularly reintroduce the items for players to attain them. They recently introduced Heist Royale, which features many of the exclusive items offered at various events last year due to their partnership with Money Heist.

Get Plan Bermuda Bundle and other rewards from Heist Royale in Free Fire

Heist Royale started on 2 December 2021 and will run until 8 December 2021. Numerous rare and visually stunning bundles and emotes are available for grabs. A single spin in this event will require players to have 40 diamonds, and the 10+1 spins will set them back by 400 diamonds.

The prize pool is as follows:

Plan Bermuda Bundle

Plan Bermuda Street (Male)

Plan Bermuda Street (Female)

Plan Bermuda Shinobi Bundle

Plan Bermuda Kunoichi Bundle

P90 – Make it Rain

I’m Rich! emote

Make it Rain emote

Raining Cash surfboard

Plan Bermuda Weapon Loot Crate

10x Cash Bag

5x Cash Bag

4x Cash Bag

3x Cash Bag

2x Cash Bag

1x Cash Bag

Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate

The Executioner Weapon Loot Crate

AN94 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crate

In addition, users can also exchange the Cash Bag for the desired item from the redeem section of the store. As a result, there are only a handful of other items. Therefore, this Luck Royale is worth spending if users desire exclusive cosmetics.

Details for the exchange are given below:

Plan Bermuda Bundle 90x Cash Bag Plan Bermuda Street (Male) 75x Cash Bag Plan B ermuda Street (Female) 75x Cash Bag Plan Bermuda Shinobi Bundle 75x Cash Bag Plan Bermuda Kunoichi Bundle 75x Cash Bag P90 – Make it Rain 75x Cash Bag I’m Rich! Emote 35x Cash Bag Make it Rain emote 35x Cash Bag Raining Cash surfboard 20x Cash Bag Plan Bermuda Weapon Loot Crate 3x Cash Bag Heist Mask 5x Cash Bag Plan Bermuda Street (Male) 5x Cash Bag Plan Bermuda Street (Female) 5x Cash Bag Bonfire 1x Cash Bag

Steps to access the Luck Royale and use tokens to exchange

You may follow these steps:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, you may access the Luck Royale section and select Heist Royale.

Heist Royale will require 40 diamonds for a single spin (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you can make the desired number of spins till you acquire the item or collect the required number of Cash Bag.

Step 3: You can subsequently open the store and select the redeem section.

Users can exchange Cash Bag for several rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Finally, you can select Cash Bag and exchange the token for the required item.

