Free Fire Faded Wheel: How to get new Endless Bullets emote and Woodpecker Red Robster skin

Three Faded Wheels are accessible in the Free Fire India server. They all feature two grand prizes, thus increasing the value offered through the event because players can attain all the items from the prize pool within a specified number of attempts.

The most recent addition features Money Heist-themed items, including a permanent gun skin and an exclusive emote. However, like the previous few Faded Wheel, players are not offered a free spin or a discount on the first few draws.

New Faded Wheel in Free Fire offers gun skin and emote

This Faded Wheel was added on 4 December, and the two grand prizes are the Woodpecker — Red Robster and the Endless Bullets emote. A total of ten are available in the prize pool. Users must remove two undesired items and later make spins to get the rewards.

Since it is a feature of the Faded Wheel, once a prize has already been obtained, these will be grayed out and will not be repeated, making it easier to receive the grand prize. As a result, the diamond cost for the spins will also increase.

The rules for the Faded Wheel (Image via Free Fire)

The cost of the spins in the Faded Wheel as per the rules of the event are:

9

19

39

69

99

149

199

499

Steps to access the Faded Wheel in Free Fire

Players have time until 10 December to access the event and get all the rewards from the Faded Wheel

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the Luck Royale option.

Step 2: Next, you must select the newest Faded Wheel.

You can make the spins after removing the items (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You can remove two undesired items and spin to get items at random.

The maximum cost for attaining all eight rewards, including the permanent gun skin, pet skin, emote, backpack, and surfboard, is only 1082 diamonds. It is an excellent deal for those looking to attain the items.

Obtaining a gun skin from the crate sometimes costs a few thousand diamonds, while the Legendary emote in the store costs 599 diamonds. Thus, the items available at that price are excellent.

