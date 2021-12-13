How to get Free Fire diamonds for cheap in 2021

Free Fire offers its users a plethora of distinctive rewards, such as characters, pets, and other items. The majority of these products must be purchased with diamonds, one of the game's currencies.

The urge to possess them drives players to purchase diamonds, but their high price repels players away. Consequently, many individuals seek techniques to obtain the currency at a lesser cost. Memberships emerge as one of the most popular methods for such users.

Free Fire guide: How players can get diamonds for cheaper prices in 2021

They are priced at INR 159 and INR 799 (Image via Free Fire)

After the OB30 update in September, the Membership system was completely changed and it now provides the players with better benefits. There are two different types that are available:

1) Weekly

Diamond Rewards: 450 (100 diamonds are provided instantly, while 350 diamonds can be collected in the form of 50 diamonds each day as part of check-in).

450 (100 diamonds are provided instantly, while 350 diamonds can be collected in the form of 50 diamonds each day as part of check-in). Additional benefits/rewards: Weekly Member Icon, Discount store privilege, 8x Universal EP badge and 1x Second Chance.

2) Monthly

Diamond Rewards: 2600 (500 diamonds are provided instantly, whereas the other 2100 diamonds can be collected in the form of 70 diamonds each day as part of check-in).

2600 (500 diamonds are provided instantly, whereas the other 2100 diamonds can be collected in the form of 70 diamonds each day as part of check-in). Additional benefits/rewards: Monthly Member Icon, Discount store privilege, 5x Second Chance, 60x Universal EP badge and Weapon Skin Gift Box.

To buy them, individuals will have to shell out INR 159 and INR 799, respectively. Now, when these numbers are compared to regular top-ups, they emerge pretty low.

Additionally, if players buy both memberships simultaneously, they will be eligible to get the benefits of a Super VIP membership.

Step to buy Membership in Free Fire

Step 1: As shown below, the player should tap on the Membership icon after opening Free Fire:

Gamers need to click here (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they can choose the required membership they want to purchase and press the button underneath.

Players are required to complete the purchase (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Upon doing so, individuals can complete the payment and get their chosen membership.

Players need to remember that they must not utilize any illicit method to get diamonds. Alternatively, they can also wait for super airdrops to get diamonds and other Free Fire rewards at a considerably lower price.

