5 best Garena Free Fire emotes to unlock for 399 diamonds

Free Fire offers a diverse selection of cosmetics to its users, and they generally go to great extents to attain the exclusive items. Emotes are some of the most desirable ones, and they are arranged in the order of rarity, with the Legendary ones receiving the most significant degree of interest.

Over the years, numerous emotes have been added, and the primary method to attain them is through the in-game store. Presently, emotes are present in different price ranges, most of them costing 399 diamonds. Here are 5 of the best ones that they can select.

Note: This list represents the writer’s opinion, and the choice of emote varies from player to player.

Best Free Fire emotes to get for 399 diamonds

5) Threaten

Threaten (Image via Free Fire)

Description: Do you dare to challenge me?

The emote “Threaten” comes in at number five on this list and players in the game primarily employ it if they wish to provoke their opponents. Upon activation, the character will make a slashing motion around the throat.

4) LOL

LOL (Image via Free Fire)

Description: You tryna’ steal my loot while making me laugh.

This, like Threaten, is used by players to mock or evoke their opponents, making it a fantastic option to have. The characters would laugh while placing their hand on their stomach after utilizing the emote.

3) Moon Flip

Moon Flip (Image via Free Fire)

Description: Watch my moon kick!

Moon Flip takes the next spot and is another attractive option due to the incredible action it performs. Many users might recognize this from the YouTube videos of RUOK FF, a popular content creator. Once it is used, the players will be performing a jaw-dropping moon flip.

2) Sii!

Sii! (Image via Free Fire)

Description: And the crowd goes wild!

The “Sii!” emote was added to the Indian Free Fire server in January 2021, after the game had collaborated with Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. It performs his classic move, making it a must-have for fans of the Manchester United star.

1) One-Finger Pushup

One-Finger Pushup (Image via Free Fire)

Description: Do not copy me

The One-Finger Pushup is arguably the best emote that can be acquired from the in-game store at the time of writing. Indian users were previously able to attain it for free on multiple occasions, one of which being the Restore the Colours event during the Diwali celebrations.

If the emote is used, the characters will be performing a pushup, using just one finger.

