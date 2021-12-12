How to get 50% discount on Diamond Royale in Garena Free Fire (Only Today)

Garena Free Fire offers a large selection of costume bundles that players may obtain in a variety of ways. One of the most prominent methods is the Diamond Royale, which is refreshed every few weeks.

The Doctor Scarlette bundle is currently available in Diamond Royale, but it will end today, i.e., 12 December. Therefore, this is the last chance for users to attain this attractive costume.

Garena has additionally offered a 50% discount on this Luck Royale, enabling the users to acquire the bundle at a lower cost.

Note: Users need to remember that they are not guaranteed to receive the grand prize even after a certain number of spins on Diamond Royale.

How Free Fire players can get a 50% discount on Diamond Royale and receive Doctor Scarlette bundle

As mentioned, developers have included a 50% discount into the Diamond Royale, and to attain the main Free Fire reward and the Doctor Scarlette bundle, users would need to make spins using diamonds.

Here are the contents of the costume set:

Doctor Scarlette (Head)

Doctor Scarlette (Facepaint)

Doctor Scarlette (Top)

Doctor Scarlette (Bottom)

Doctor Scarlette (Shoes)

With the massive discount provided, and the status of the prizes on the line, every spin will cost 30 diamonds. 10+1 spins, on the other hand, are priced at 300 diamonds, which is comparatively less than the usual.

Price of the diamonds after the massive discount offered (Image via Free Fire) These steps can be followed by individuals to achieve the bundle at a heavily discounted price (Image via Free Fire)

Moreover, with each successive spin, users' luck will increase, which directly enhances their chances of winning the bundle in the Diamond Royale.

Steps to access 50% discount in Diamond Royale

A closer look at the Doctor Scarlette bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Players can use these steps to reach Diamond Royale in Free Fire:

Step 1: Gamers should first start Free Fire on their devices and then tap on the “Luck Royale” icon on the left side of the lobby screen.

To begin, users need to tap on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, under the “Diamond Royale” section, individuals will find the two spin options mentioned above.

Step 3: They can select the required one and confirm the process to make the spin.

With the above mentioned steps, players can try their luck multiple times, and they might even land the Doctor Scarlette bundle at half the regular price.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan