How to get free diamonds for Elite Pass in Garena Free Fire

Elite Pass is among the most sought-after things present in Garena Free Fire, and users can obtain a range of rewards, including emotes, costume bundles, and other items. However, it is not free and requires users to spend diamonds to avail the two premium variants.

Buying diamonds is not feasible for all players in Free Fire due to their cost. However, because of their desire to get the Elite Pass, players search for alternatives to attain the in-game currency for free. Here’s a guide on the same.

Getting free diamonds for Elite Pass in Free Fire

Google Opinion Rewards can be used by players to get free diamonds (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

The primary method that players can utilize to get free diamonds is Google Opinion Rewards. The application possesses over 50 million downloads on the Play Store and requires users to engage in short and simple surveys.

Upon their conclusion, users will be rewarded with Google Play Credits, which can be directly used to buy diamonds in Free Fire. Hence, after collecting the required number of credits, users can top-up the in-game currency and purchase the Elite Pass.

Instead, players can also get the super airdrop, which offers a higher number of diamonds and other benefits when compared to the regular in-game top-up.

Apart from this, there are many other methods that users can incorporate. Readers can click on this link to check them out.

Steps to purchase Elite Pass in Free Fire

After acquiring diamonds, users can follow the steps below to buy the Elite Pass:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and head over to the Elite Pass section by clicking on this icon:

Users must press here (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, gamers must tap the 'Upgrade' option. Upon doing so, the two paid variants of the pass will appear on their screens.

Purchase the required one (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players can select the one required and proceed with the purchase. Once the payment is complete, the Elite Pass will be acquired in Free Fire.

