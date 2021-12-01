Free Fire Season 43 Elite Pass: Price, free rewards, how to get, and more

Each month, a new Elite Pass is launched in Free Fire, bringing plenty of exciting rewards for players. As November has come to an end, the Season 42 pass has also expired.
The Season 43 Elite Pass has now been implemented and will run throughout December. Users can get exclusive items such as the Jeweled Hearts Bundle, Crowned Spades Bundle, Poof emote, and so on through the pass.
Further details about Free Fire Season 43 Elite Pass
Theme and price
The theme of the Free Fire Season 43 pass is “Palace of Joker”. It has already started in the game, and gamers can go ahead and purchase the two paid versions — Elite Pass and Elite Bundle.
The developers have priced them at 499 diamonds and 999 diamonds, respectively.
How to obtain
Step 1: Open Free Fire and access the Elite Pass section by clicking its icon on the main lobby screen.
Step 2: As the next step, press the “Upgrade” option; you will find the two paid versions of the pass on your display.
Step 3: Select the desired variant of the pass and proceed with the purchase using the required number of diamonds.
The pass will subsequently be purchased.
Free rewards
Without purchasing paid versions, there are certain free rewards also up for grabs. Here is the complete list of items that users can obtain at absolutely no cost.
- 0 Badges - 50 Gold
- 5 Badges - Turquoise Royalty Avatar
- 10 Badges - 3x Scan
- 20 Badges - 1x Pet Food
- 30 Badges - 1x Gold Voucher
- 40 Badges - Poker’s Tyranny T-shirt
- 50 Badges - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- 60 Badges - 1x Fragment Crate
- 70 Badges - 1x Discount Coupon
- 80 Badges - 1x Pet Food
- 85 Badges - 1x Evo Gun Token Box
- 90 Badges - 300 Gold
- 100 Badges - Crimson Checkered T-shirt
- 120 Badges - 3x Summon Airdrop
- 130 Badges - 1x Gold Voucher
- 140 Badges - 3x Resupply Map
- 145 Badges - 1x Evo Gun Token Box
- 150 Badges - Turquoise Serenity Banner
- 160 Badges - 500 Gold
- 170 Badges - 1x Fragment Case II
- 180 Badges - 3x Bonfires
- 190 Badges - 1x Gold Royale Voucher
- 200 Badges - Poker Monarch Parachute
- 205 Badges - 1x Evo Gun Token Box
- 210 Badges - 3x Gold Royale Voucher
- 220 Badges - 3x Bounty Token
- 225 Badges - 500x Universal Fragment
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Apart from this, if players have bought the Elite Pass, they will be able to get premium rewards.