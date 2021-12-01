Free Fire Season 43 Elite Pass: Price, free rewards, how to get, and more

Each month, a new Elite Pass is launched in Free Fire, bringing plenty of exciting rewards for players. As November has come to an end, the Season 42 pass has also expired.

The Season 43 Elite Pass has now been implemented and will run throughout December. Users can get exclusive items such as the Jeweled Hearts Bundle, Crowned Spades Bundle, Poof emote, and so on through the pass.

Further details about Free Fire Season 43 Elite Pass

Theme and price

The Palace of Joker pass can be purchased for these prices (Image via Free Fire)

The theme of the Free Fire Season 43 pass is “Palace of Joker”. It has already started in the game, and gamers can go ahead and purchase the two paid versions — Elite Pass and Elite Bundle.

The developers have priced them at 499 diamonds and 999 diamonds, respectively.

How to obtain

Step 1: Open Free Fire and access the Elite Pass section by clicking its icon on the main lobby screen.

Step 2: As the next step, press the “Upgrade” option; you will find the two paid versions of the pass on your display.

Click on the Upgrade option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Select the desired variant of the pass and proceed with the purchase using the required number of diamonds.

The pass will subsequently be purchased.

Free rewards

Without purchasing paid versions, there are certain free rewards also up for grabs. Here is the complete list of items that users can obtain at absolutely no cost.

This item is among the free rewards (Image via Free Fire)

0 Badges - 50 Gold

5 Badges - Turquoise Royalty Avatar

10 Badges - 3x Scan

20 Badges - 1x Pet Food

30 Badges - 1x Gold Voucher

40 Badges - Poker’s Tyranny T-shirt

50 Badges - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

60 Badges - 1x Fragment Crate

70 Badges - 1x Discount Coupon

80 Badges - 1x Pet Food

85 Badges - 1x Evo Gun Token Box

90 Badges - 300 Gold

100 Badges - Crimson Checkered T-shirt

120 Badges - 3x Summon Airdrop

130 Badges - 1x Gold Voucher

140 Badges - 3x Resupply Map

145 Badges - 1x Evo Gun Token Box

150 Badges - Turquoise Serenity Banner

160 Badges - 500 Gold

170 Badges - 1x Fragment Case II

180 Badges - 3x Bonfires

190 Badges - 1x Gold Royale Voucher

200 Badges - Poker Monarch Parachute

205 Badges - 1x Evo Gun Token Box

210 Badges - 3x Gold Royale Voucher

220 Badges - 3x Bounty Token

225 Badges - 500x Universal Fragment

This item is among the free rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Apart from this, if players have bought the Elite Pass, they will be able to get premium rewards.

