Top 5 rarest Free Fire emotes released in 2021

Emotes are one of the most entertaining elements in Garena Free Fire, and the game offers the players a wide selection to pick from. Players can generally get them through the Elite Pass, in-game store, or from constantly added events.

Throughout 2021, developers have included a diverse range of new and unique emotes, including special collaboration ones and more. Here is a list of the rarest ones that have been released so far this year.

List of rarest Free Fire emotes released in 2021

5) All in Control

This event was added in September this year (Image via Free Fire)

The All in Control emote made its way into Garena Free Fire with Cyber-Rocker Star, which was added as part of the Moco: Rebirth event. Users had to spin the wheel to have a chance at receiving a random themed reward, including this exclusive emote.

Upon using it, the emote showcases a VFX similar to the action that the Moco character generally performs.

4) Mythos Four

The next emote on this list is Mythos Four, which is quite visually pleasing. It had caught the interest of the game's community when it was first made available in the Ramage Ascension event a few months back.

The character in this emote performs an action in which a dragon appears behind them after they burst through a boulder. The Mythos Four also returned to Free Fire in the recent Emote Party event.

3) The Biker

The Biker Emote was added in a top-up event (Image via Free Fire)

The Biker is an excellent emote that was launched this year. The developers made it available to players back in February as part of the Cobra Top Up. To receive it for free, users had to purchase a certain number of diamonds in the game.

As the name indicates, this emote's animation displays the character jumping on a bike and performing some fantastic tricks.

2) Hadouken

Items brought to Free Fire through collaborations are typically regarded as highly rare, as there is just a significantly less chance that they will be reintroduced. Hadoken is one such emote, and it was added to the game with the Street Fighter partnership. Users were provided a chance to avail of it from the Free Fighter's Wish event.

Those who have played Street Fighter will be familiar with the move that it executes.

1) Obliteration

Obliteration was added with One Punch Man collab (Image via Free Fire)

Obliteration occupies the top spot, and it is another emote that was added to Free Fire in 2021. Like Hadouken, this is also a collaboration emote and was introduced when the game partnered with One Punch Man, making it quite rare.

Users had the opportunity to purchase it directly from Free Fire's in-game store for a total of 599 diamonds.

Note: The Free Fire emotes mentioned here are based on the writer's personal preference, and there is no specific sequence of the items on this list. The choice of emotes is subjective and will change from user to user.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha