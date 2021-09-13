How to get free All In Control emote in Free Fire this week

The Moco: Rebirth event is underway in Free Fire and will mark the introduction of the awakened version of Moco. These events have resulted in the addition of a passel of new exclusive themed cosmetics like parachute skins, surfboard and more, which will surely attract the players.

Many of these items are available for free from various events, while others require users to use diamonds. The new Cyber Rocker Star event offers an exciting set of items.

Obtaining the All in Control emote in Free Fire

The Cyber Rocker Star event will be available until 19 September 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

The All in Control emote is the grand prize in the Cyber Rocker Star event that started on 13 September 2021. Users have the opportunity to get the exclusive emote by spending diamonds until 19 September 2021.

In this new event, gamers must spin for a chance to earn themed cosmetics. As with the Faded Wheel, once an item is obtained in this new event, the Grand Prize will replace it.

It is worth noting that once all five Grand Prizes have been included in the pool. No other items will be added and players can continue spinning for a chance to win them all.

Also, the cost of drawing the rewards will increase with every subsequent spin until it is capped to a fixed price. The cost is as follows:

1st spin: Free

2nd spin: 20 diamonds

3rd spin: 40 diamonds

4th spin: 60 diamonds

5th spin: 80 diamonds

6-10th spin: 100 diamonds

As a result, they will be able to attain all the rewards from this event for 700 diamonds, which undoubtedly provides an excellent value to the users.

Prize Pool

The prize pool of the event (Image via Free Fire)

The rewards for the Cyber-Rocker Star event in Free Fire are:

Cube Fragment

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry by 31 October 2021)

AI Gun Box

Party Animal Gun Box

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry by 31 October 2021)

Motor Bike – Moco Month

Plasma Ball Loot Box

AUG – Cosmic Teleportia

Moco’s Arc

All in Control emote

Step 1: First, users need to open the event section and then click the news section.

Step 2: They can select Cyber-Rocker Star and tap on the go-to button.

Step 3: After the event interface opens, players can make spins to attain the rewards.

