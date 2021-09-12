Is Moco a better Free Fire character than Wolfrahh? Abilities, price, and advantages compared

Moco and Wolfrahh are quite unpopular when it comes to the wide range of Free Fire characters. Now that the Moco: Rebirth event is underway, players are excited to find out more about the awakened version of Moco.

Both characters have passive abilities, which are a major advantage in Free Fire matches. This article compares the two's abilities, advantages, and prices to determine which character is better.

Moco

Moco and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 499 diamonds or 8000 gold coins

Description: Moco is an outstanding hacker.

Ability: The passive ability of Moco is called Hacker’s Eye. Players can tag the enemies they have shot for a concise period of time.

Advantage

Players can know the position of their enemies.

Major Disadvantages

Free Fire gamers will have to shoot their enemies first to tag them.

Ability lasts for a concise period of time.

Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 499 diamonds

Description: Wolfrahh is a game streamer and Esports player.

Ability: Wolfrahh’s passive ability is termed Limelight. Every additional viewer is capable of decreasing the damage taken by headshots. Damage inflicted to the limbs of the enemies also increases.

Advantages

Headshot damage to players decreases.

Players can cause more damage to the limbs of the enemy.

Major Disadvantage

Additional viewers are mandatory for the ability to work.

Is Moco more powerful than Wolfrahh?

Wolfrahh is more powerful than Moco

When compared with the ability of Wolfrahh, Moco falls short. Even if it is important to tag enemies, the ability lasts for a short time to give players an idea about the enemy's exact position. If players want to know about their enemies’ location, Clu’s ability, Tracing Steps, is much more effective.

Wolfrahh, on the other hand, not only decreases the headshot damage of the players and increases the damage caused by the players to the limbs of their enemies. Compared to Moco, he is better and more powerful.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Also Read

Also read: Top 5 Free Fire drop locations to improve K/D ratio with aggressive gameplay

Edited by Srijan Sen