Free Fire Rampage Ascension event: How to get Azure Stormbringer bundle and Mythos four emote

Cosmetics have been an inseparable part of Free Fire as they are among the most sought-after items. Even though they do not affect gameplay, users strive to find them because they are visually appealing and enchanting.

Garena regularly adds new bundles, emotes, gun skins, and more to provide a broader selection to players. Two of the recently added items include the Azure Stormbringer Bundle and Mythos Four emote.

This article provides users with an overview of Rampage Ascension in Free Fire.

Also read: UnGraduate Gamer Free Fire UID number, monthly income, discord link, and more

How to get Azure Stormbringer Bundle and Mythos Four in Free Fire

Rampage Ascension event in Free Fire. It has commenced on June 26th, 2021, and will end on July 9th, 2021. The Mythos Four emote is part of the prize pool, while users will need Rampage Tokens from the event to acquire the Azure Stormbringer Bundle.

Mythos Four emote in Free Fire

Users will have to spend diamonds to make spins to draw a reward at random, depending on their luck. A single spin will cost 20 diamonds, while the pack of 5 will set them back by 90 diamonds. All the items obtained will be kept in the backpack, and players can exchange three of them for another spin.

Also read: Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earning, India rank, and more in June 2021

Stormbringer Bundle in Free Fire

Users need 5x Rampage Token - 1 to procure the Azure Stormbringer Bundle. Details for other items have been provided below:

4 Rampage Token – 1: Mythos Fist

3 Rampage Token – 1: Evolution Stone

2 Rampage Token – 1: Glider (Surfboard)

1 Rampage Token – 1: Bolt (Parachute)

In the meantime, the emote can be obtained by making spins.

Here is the prize pool of the Rampage Ascension event in Free Fire

Here is the complete prize pool of the item:

Rampage Token - 1

Mythos Four emote

Cube Fragment

Dragon Fang

Weapon Royale Voucher

Diamond Royale Voucher

Weapon Royale Voucher

Diamond Royale Voucher

50x Memory Fragment (Xayne)

50x Memory Fragment (Maro)

50x Memory Fragment (Shirou)

50x Memory Fragment (Skyler)

50x Memory Fragment (Chrono)

50x Memory Fragment (Dasha)

50x Memory Fragment (K)

AK Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate

Double EXP Card

Double Gold Card

Resupply Map

Summon Airdrop

Bonfire

Pet Food

50x Universal Fragment

Gold Royale Voucher

Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate

Lunar New Year Weapon Box

Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate

Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

Metallic Weapon Loot Crate

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate

Pharaoh Weapon Loot Crate

Bumblebee Loot Crate

Also read: SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire UID number, stats, monthly income, rank, and more

Given below are the steps to participate in the event and obtain the rewards:

Press the Luck Royale section on the left side of the screen

Step 1: First, players are required to tap on the ‘Luck Royale’ option on the left side of the screen.

Make the required number of spins

Step 2: Then click on the ‘Rampage Ascension’ section. Users will then have to tap on the preferred number of spins to obtain the rewards.

Step 3: Once they have obtained the required number of Rampage Token - 1, then they can exchange it for Azure Stormbringer Bundle.

Also read: Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire UID number, monthly income, discord link, and more

Edited by Srijan Sen