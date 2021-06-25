Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earning, India rank, and more in June 2021

The surge in popularity of Free Fire in the last few years has resulted in the growth of its esports landscape and paved the way for content creators. Munna Bhai Gaming is among some of the leading streamers and content creators.

He regularly streams Free Fire in Telugu and has accumulated more than 170K subscribers and 18.45 million views in the last 30 days.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 402752655. Munna Bhai Gaming’s stats as of June 25th are:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Munna Bhai Gaming has 10437 squad matches against his name and has stood victorious in 3109 of those, coming down to a win ratio of 29.78%. In addition, he has secured 38691 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.28.

The internet star has 625 Booyahs in 2566 duo matches, approximating a win percentage of 24.35%. With 9389 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.84.

The YouTuber has featured in 3812 solo games and has outperformed his foes on 994 occasions, equaling a win ratio of 26.07%. In the process, he has eliminated 17201 opponents, upholding a K/D ratio of 6.10.

Also read: Also read: FireEye’s Gaming’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly earnings, and India rank revealed

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has won 203 of the 512 ranked squad matches played in the ongoing season, corresponding to a win percentage of 39.64%. He has 2637 frags at a K/D ratio of 8.53.

The content creator has competed in 108 duo games and has clinched 27 matches, adding to a win percentage of 25%. He has bagged 407 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 5.02.

Lastly, the broadcaster has participated in 83 solo games and remained unbeaten in 22 of these, maintaining a win ratio of 26.50%. In addition, he has registered 597 kills at a win percentage of 9.79.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: Arrow Gaming’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly earnings, and annual income revealed

Earnings

Munna Bhai Gaming’s income as per Social Blade

According to the reports by Social Blade, Munna Bhai Gaming’s monthly YouTube income is around $4.6K - $73.8K. The yearly estimates are approximately $55.3K to $885.6K.

YouTube Channel

Munna Bhai Gaming has been streaming Free Fire for a while now, as the oldest video on his channel was back in May 2019. He has more than 869 videos on his channel and has amassed a massive subscriber base of 1.94 million. In the meantime, this overall view counter reads 168 million.

His channel had only 323k subscribers back in June 2020, and in terms of subscribers, he is placed 1598th in India.

Players can use this link to visit his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Discord: Click here

Also read: Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earning, India rank, and more in June 2021

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Ravi Iyer