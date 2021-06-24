FireEyes Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly earnings, and India rank revealed

Pratham Shaw, aka FireEyes Gaming, is an Indian Free Fire content creator. He has a huge fan following on YouTube and recently crossed the three-million subscriber mark.

FireEyes Gaming has accumulated 260k subscribers and 36.8 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Here is an overview of FireEyes Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats and more.

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 435180912. His stats as of June 24th are as follows:

Lifetime stats

FireEyes Gaming’s lifetime stats

FireEyes Gaming has played 16393 squad games and has triumphed in 3568 of them, making his win rate 21.76%. He has 52254 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.07.

The YouTuber has 245 Booyahs in 1552 duo games, translating to a win rate of 15.78%. With 4218 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.23 in this mode.

FireEyes Gaming has also played 927 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 95 of them, maintaining a win rate of 10.24%. He has 2526 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.04.

Ranked stats

FireEyes Gaming’s ranked stats

FireEyes Gaming has 6 Booyahs in the 163 ranked squad matches that he has played this season, translating to a win rate of 3.68%. He bagged 471 frags at a K/D ratio of 3 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 27 ranked duo games but is yet to secure a win. He has 15 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 0.56.

FireEyes Gaming has won 2 of the 10 ranked solo matches that he has played so far, making his win rate 20%. He eliminated 52 opponents at a K/D ratio of 6.50 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

FireEyes Gaming’s earnings

FireEye Gaming's estimated income, according to Social Blade

According to Social Blade, FireEyes Gaming's monthly YouTube earnings are between $9.2K and $147.2K. Meanwhile, his expected annual income ranges from $110.4K to $1.8M.

FireEyes Gaming’s YouTube channel

Pratham Shaw started his YouTube channel in November 2019. Since then, he has accumulated 3.07 million subscribers and 267 million combined views.

Readers can click this link to visit FireEye Gaming's YouTube channel.

FireEyes Gaming’s social media handles

FireEyes Gaming has close to 50k followers on Instagram.

Here is the link to his Instagram handle.

