Ajjubhai's (Total Gaming) Garena Free Fire UID number, monthly income, Discord link, and more

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in the world. He has more than 25 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Ajjubhai also owns the prominent Indian Free Fire roster, “Total Gaming Esports.”

This article takes a look at Ajjubhai's Free Fire UID number, earnings, and other details.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID/UID number and statistics

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire UID number is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11706 squad games and has triumphed in 2847 of them, translating to a win rate of 24.32%. He has 44061 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The YouTuber has also played 1770 duo matches and has won on 343 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 19.37%. He racked up 7026 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.92 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 931 solo games and has 85 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 9.12%. He has 2394 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.83.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 210 squad matches in the current ranked season and has secured 83 victories, maintaining a win rate of 39.52%. With 1073 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 8.45 in this mode.

The content creator has won 26 of the 73 ranked duo games that he has played, making his win rate 35.61%. He has 420 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.94.

Ajjubhai has also played 23 ranked solo matches and has triumphed in 6 of them, translating to a win rate of 26.08%. He killed 96 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.65 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s income

Earnings of Ajjubhai (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Ajjubhai's estimated monthly earnings from his YouTube channel are between $61.2K and $979K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are in the range of $734.3K and $11.7 million.

Ajjubhai’s Discord link

Discord server of Total Gaming

Ajjubhai’s Discord server has over 425k members. Players can click here to join it.

Ajjubhai’s YouTube channel and social media handles

Ajjubhai has been creating content on YouTube for over two-and-a-half years, with the first video on his channel posted in December 2018. He currently has 1376 videos on his channel, with 3.95 billion views combined.

Ajjubhai has gained 900k subscribers and 244.761 million views in the last 30 days.

Readers can click here to visit Ajjubhai’s YouTube channel.

Here are the links to Ajjubhai's social media handles:

Twitter: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

