Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earning, India rank, and more in June 2021

Sarfraj, aka Helping Gamer, is among the most prominent content creators in the Indian Free Fire community. His channel boasts more than 6.5 million subscribers and over 398 million views in total. The player regularly churns out content on various in-game events and explains them to other users.

This article provides players with an overview of Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 517121909. His stats as of June 24th are:

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer has 6800 squad appearances and has bettered his foes 1128 of them, retaining a win percentage of 16.58%. With a K/D ratio of 2.70, he has 15322 frags.

The player has competed in 2880 duo matches and has triumphed in 186 of them, approximating a win rate of 6.45%. In the process, he has racked up 5477 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.03.

The content creator has competed in 2757 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 170 of them, leading to a win ratio of 6.16%. He has accumulated 4717 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.82.

Ranked stats

Helping Gamer has 11 squad games to his name in the current ranked season and has a single first-place finish, resulting in a win rate of 9.09%. He has killed a total of 11 enemies at a K/D ratio of 1.10.

In duo matches, the player has been featured in eight games and has notched 12 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.50.

The YouTuber has also played 33 solo matches and has 49 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 1.48.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

His earning as per Social Blade

Helping Gamer's monthly YouTube revenue is approximately between $6.9K - $110.3K. And the expected yearly income is around $82.7K - $1.3M.

YouTube channel

Sarfraj started the Helping Gamer YouTube channel back in April 2018. He has uploaded close to 700 videos which garnered 398 million views in total.

As mentioned earlier, the player also boasts a massive subscriber count of 6.5 million. According to Social Blade, he has gained 270k subscribers and 27.57 million views in the last 30 days.

Click this link to visit his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

The link to his Instagram handle has been provided below:

Instagram: Click here

