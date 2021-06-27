Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire UID number, monthly income, discord link, and more

Lokesh Gamer is among some of the most subscribed Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube, with a subscriber count of more than 10.9 million. He also occasionally streams the battle royale title to his channel and on his second channel, LR7.

As per Social Blade, he has gained more than 600k subscribers and more than 87 million views in the last 30 days itself.

Here is an overview of his Free Fire ID and stats.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068. Lokesh Gamer’s stats as of June 27th, 2021, are:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has competed in 3391 squad games and has bettered his foes in 720 of them, leading to a win percentage of 21.23%. In addition, he has bagged 6291 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.36.

Meanwhile, he also has 1532 duo matches to his name and has 152 first-place finishes, resulting in a win ratio of 9.92%. With 2591 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 1.88.

The content creator has appeared in 1299 solo games and has come out on top on 133 occasions, making his win rate of 10.23%. In the process, he registered a total of 2694 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has featured in 14 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 4 Booyahs, which comes down to a win ratio of 28.57%. He has racked up 38 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.80.

Besides this, he hasn’t featured in any other ranked games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Monthly income

Lokesh Gamer's earnings as per Social Blade

According to Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer’s monthly income is approximately between $21.8K and $348.1K. Meanwhile, the projections for his annual earnings are in the range of $261.1K - $4.2M.

YouTube channel

The first video on Lokesh Gamer’s channel was uploaded in April 2019. At present, he has more than 820 videos on his channel, which have accumulated more than 953 million views in total.

A year ago, his channel had 2.82 million subscribers, but now he has 10.9 million, which is an increase of roughly 286.52%. This link will redirect users to Lokesh Gamer’s YouTube channel.

Discord and social media handles

Here is the link to Lokesh Gamer's Discord server and other social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord: Click here

