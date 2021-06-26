SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire UID number, stats, monthly income, rank, and more

In the last few years, Free Fire's viewership on platforms such as YouTube has increased significantly. As a result, numerous exemplary players have been able to flourish as content creators.

SK Sabir Boss is a highly popular creator in the Indian community. Several players are enamored by his fantastic gameplay videos and highlights.

There are over 4.25 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, and he has more than 50K followers on Instagram.

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535, and his stats as of June 26th, 2021, are:

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has 30956 squad appearances in squad matches and has clinched 9727 of these, converting to a win ratio of 31.42%. He has 108078 frags in these matches, adding up to a K/D ratio of 5.09.

The content creator has 630 first-place finishes in 3117 duo matches, translating to a win percentage of 20.21%. He has registered 8475 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.41.

The streamer has engaged in 1649 solo matches and triumphed in 144 games, leading to a win ratio of 8.73%. He has secured 3354 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has featured in 1331 ranked squad matches and bettered his foes in 381, corresponding to a win ratio of 28.62%. He has amassed 5087 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 5.35.

The YouTuber has contested in 51 duo games this season and has four wins, approximating a win ratio of 7.84%. He has 123 frags and has managed a K/D ratio of 2.62.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Income

SK Sabir Boss' earning according to Social Blade

As per Social Blade, SK Sabir Boss’s monthly income from YouTube is approximately $3.2K to $50.5K. The estimated totals for his yearly earnings are between $37.9K and $605.7K.

YouTube channel

The first video on SK Sabir Boss' YouTube channel dates back to September 2019. Since then, he has uploaded more than 250 Free Fire-related videos. At the time of writing, the internet star has 4.25 million subscribers and 187.9 million views.

A total of 220k subscribers and 12.61 million views can be accounted for in the last 30 days. Players can use this link to visit SK Sabir Boss' YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Readers can click here to visit his Instagram profile.

Here's a link to his Discord server.

