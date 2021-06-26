Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, India rank, and more in June 2021

Ajay “Jonty” Saini is one of the most celebrated professional Free Fire players currently playing for “Team Elite.” He has won several accolades, including a second-place finish at the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall and third-place at the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring.

In addition, Ajay is also a very successful content creator on YouTube, with his channel, “Jonty Gaming,” boasting more than 2.92 million subscribers. He has 177.8 million views in total as well.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 180830489, and stats as of June 26th, 2021, are:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Jonty Gaming has 6401 Booyahs in 16703 squad games, adding up to a win percentage of 38.32%. In the process, he has eliminated 55190 foes at a K/D ratio of 5.36.

The streamer has engaged in 2075 duo games and has emerged victorious on 502 occasions, ensuring a win ratio of 24.19%. With 6710 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.27.

The professional player has featured in 4787 solo games and has remained undefeated in 699 matches, resulting in a win rate of 14.60%. Additionally, he has registered 14350 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has won 114 of the 477 squad matches in the ranked seasons, approximating a win rate of 23.89%. He has eliminated 1893 foes at a K/D ratio of 5.21.

The internet star has participated in 54 duo matches and has triumphed in six, corresponding to a win percentage of 11.11%. He has notched 197 frags and maintained a K/D ratio of 4.10.

The broadcaster has competed in 69 solo games and has two first-place finishes, securing a win ratio of 2.89%. He has bagged 223 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.33.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

His earnings as per Social Blade

According to the Social Blade, Jonty Gaming’s monthly YouTube income is in the range of $1.9K to $30.8K. At the same time, the total yearly earning is reportedly between $23.1K and $369.7K.

YouTube channel

The first Free Fire-related video on Jonty Gaming’s channel was uploaded in November 2018. In this span, he has established a massive subscriber base of over 2.92 million.

The pro has 365 videos on the channel, netting him 177.9 million-plus views. He has more than 177.9 million views and is ranked 880th in India in terms of subscriber count.

Here’s a link that will redirect the users to Jonty Gaming’s YouTube channel.

Social media handles

The links to Jonty Gaming’s official social media handles are:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

He also has a Discord server which players can join using this link.

