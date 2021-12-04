7 best ways to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire (December 2021)

Diamonds are precious in Free Fire, but many players cannot afford to acquire the currency owing to the cost associated with them. However, the desire to gain exclusive items in the game prompts people to look for techniques on the internet that will allow them to obtain diamonds at no cost.

There are several methods available that they can use for the same purpose. Here is a list of ways to use to obtain free diamonds in Free Fire.

Ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire

7) Giveaways and Custom Rooms

Players can participate in thees (Image via Free Fire)

A plethora of pages and YouTubers host giveaways, and participating in them provides users with a minor possibility of receiving Free Fire diamonds for free.

In comparison, numerous Custom Rooms include the in-game currency as one of the prizes to win. Players can also partake in them to earn freebies.

6) Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards is a GPT application that gamers can use. Generally speaking, they must begin by partaking in offers that contain surveys and other tasks.

At a later point in the process, individuals become entitled to claim their earnings using any of the options provided by the application.

5) Swagbucks

Swagbucks can also be used (Image via Swagbucks)

Swagbucks is a website used by millions of people all over the globe. It rewards them for performing tasks such as surveys and more.

Individuals will be provided with SB, the site's tokens for completing them, and subsequently, they can be redeemed for gift cards and other prizes.

4) Redeem codes

Redeem codes give several free rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem codes are one of the primary methods for players to get free rewards in Free Fire. Sometimes, these even include the premium in-game currency of the battle royale title.

As a result, users can also keep an eye on redeem codes. They can click here to stay updated about the new codes.

3) Poll Pay

Like Easy Rewards, Poll Pay is another GPT application. This simply means that the users would have to perform similar activities like surveys and then cash out using the available methods.

However, they should note that payout options will vary based on the country they reside in.

2) Booyah

Participating in events on Booyah can award free rewards in Free Fire (Image via Google Play Store

Booyah takes the next spot on this list and is another fantastic option for those users looking to get diamonds at no cost in Free Fire.

The application is by Garena and offers numerous events where the rewards sometimes include the in-game currency. Nevertheless, gamers should remember to link their Free Fire accounts to the app.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Without any doubt, Google Opinion Rewards is the best method that can be used. Initially, gamers would be required to answer various questions and create their profiles.

Following that, they will need to complete short and basic surveys in exchange for Google Play Credits. These may then be used to purchase diamonds directly in Free Fire.

