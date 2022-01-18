5 best bundles in Garena Free Fire as of 2022

Cosmetic items are highly valued by Free Fire players, and they are always on the lookout for special ones. Costume bundles are among the most desired options, and users can currently obtain them through the Elite Pass, in-game store, Luck Royale, and other channels.

However, for the same purpose, they have to use diamonds, the in-game currency of Free Fire. Because not everyone has an unlimited supply of diamonds, they look for the best options to spend these diamonds.

Note: The bundles mentioned are the best currently available on the Indian server of Free Fire. The overall choice of the costume sets may vary, and the ones stated below represent the writer’s opinion.

Free Fire: Top five bundles in the game (2022)

5) Everything Goes Bundle/Prismatic Energy Bundle

These are the two bundles (Image via Garena)

The developers added the two costume bundles to the J Balvin Royale, and they are based on the famous singer and rapper, J Balvin. Users can obtain them, as well as other rewards, until 24 January. Both of them give the players a distinct appearance and include the following items:

Everything Goes Bundle

Everything Goes (Top)

Everything Goes (Bottom)

Everything Goes (Shoes)

Everything Goes (Head)

Everything Goes (Mask)

Prismatic Energy Bundle

Prismatic Energy (Top)

Prismatic Energy (Bottom)

Prismatic Energy (Shoes)

Prismatic Energy (Head)

Prismatic Energy (Mask)

Readers can read a detailed guide about the event by clicking on this link.

4) Iced Glare Bundle

The Iced Glare Bundle (Image via Garena)

After the collaboration with SpaceSpeakers, an event named SpaceSpeaker Royale was added, and it has outfits for each member of the quartet. The Iced Glare Bundle is the costume of SOOBIN, and it features a hologram reflective jacket, offering users a pleasing appearance.

Listed below are the contents of the costume set in Free Fire:

Iced Glare (Top)

Iced Glare (Bottom)

Iced Glare (Shoes)

Iced Glare (Head)

Iced Glare (Mask)

3) Hiphop Gaze Bundle

The Hiphop Gaze Bundle (Image via Garena)

The Hiphop Gaze Bundle is the outfit of Rhymastic from SpaceSpeakers. An ‘R’ is written on both sides, and on the top/jacket, users will notice an attractive crossbody bag and teddy bear.

Like the one stated above, users will have to shell out diamonds in the specific Luck Royale. Listed below are the items that feature in the bundle:

Hiphop Gaze (Top)

Hiphop Gaze (Bottom)

Hiphop Gaze (Shoes)

Hiphop Gaze (Head)

Hiphop Gaze (Mask)

2) Silent Scrutiny Bundle

The Silent Scrutiny Bundle (Image via Garena)

Silent Scrutiny is the exclusive set of Touliver from the SpaceSpeakers group. The male costume is entirely black, establishing a distinct aesthetic that is quite attractive in terms of overall appearance.

The following are the items in the Silent Scrutiny Bundle:

Silent Scrutiny (Top)

Silent Scrutiny (Bottom)

Silent Scrutiny (Shoes)

Silent Scrutiny (Head)

Silent Scrutiny (Mask)

1) Pink Wink Bundle

The Pink Wink Bundle (Image via Garena)

Like the three other ones stated above, the Pink Wink Bundle is also the outfit of 1 member of the SpaceSpeakers quartet — Binz. These items have been mentioned in the list because collaboration items are rare and do not generally reappear in the game.

As the name suggests, the Pink Wink Bundle is ‘Pink’ in color and is pretty good-looking. Here are the things that it comprises:

Pink Wink (Top)

Pink Wink (Bottom)

Pink Wink (Shoes)

Pink Wink (Head)

Apart from the ones mentioned above, several other incredible costume bundles are available in Free Fire, such as the Galactic Spaceboogy Bundle in the Elite Pass.

