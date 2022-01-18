×
Free Fire J Balvin Royale: How to get limited edition bundles and pet skins

This is the main costume bundle that users can get (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Jan 18, 2022 09:16 AM IST
Feature

Several world-famous figures have collaborated with Free Fire, including Cristiano Ronaldo and KSHMR. In December, the developers also announced an association with Colombian singer and rapper J Balvin.

Today, a brand new J Balvin Royale has been added to the game’s Indian server, bringing themed rewards, including costume bundles and pet skins. Users can shell out the required number of diamonds in the spins to have a shot at receiving the exclusive items in Free Fire.

J Balvin Royale brings limited edition bundles and pet skins in Free Fire

J Balvin Royale has been added to Free Fire (Image via Garena)
J Balvin Royale is here and will last for a week until 24 January. During this time, players can get exclusive costume bundles and skins that have been added as part of the collaboration with the famous artist.

Each spin in the unique Luck Royale will cost 40 diamonds, while a set of 10+1 spins are priced at 400 diamonds.

Here’s the prize pool:

  • Everything Goes Bundle
  • Prismatic Energy Bundle
  • This is Me
  • For My People
  • A Crazy World Backpack
  • Pet Skin: Prismatic Flow Yeti
  • Pet Skin: Prismatic Force Beanie
  • Up Here (M)
  • Up Here (F)
  • 10x Crown Token
  • 5x Crown Token
  • 3x Crown Token
  • 2x Crown Token
  • 1x Crown Token
  • Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate
  • Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate
  • Swagger Damage Weapon Loot Crate
  • Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

Additionally, the Crown Tokens that players acquire through the Luck Royale can later be exchanged for numerous rewards through the ‘Redeem' section in Free Fire's in-game store.

Crown Tokens can be used to exchange for these rewards (Image via Garena)
Listed below are the exact specifics of the exchange:

  • Everything Goes Bundle – 50x Crown Token
  • Prismatic Energy Bundle – 50x Crown Token
  • This is Me – 20x Crown Token
  • For My People – 20x Crown Token
  • A Crazy World Backpack – 15x Crown Token
  • Pet Skin: Prismatic Flow Yeti – 15x Crown Token
  • Pet Skin: Prismatic Force Beanie – 15x Crown Token
  • Up Here (M) – 10x Crown Token
  • Up Here (F) – 10x Crown Token
  • Everything Goes Mask (24 hours) – 3x Crown Token
  • Everything Goes Head (24 hours) – 3x Crown Token
  • Everything Goes Shoes (24 hours) – 3x Crown Token
  • Everything Goes Bottom (24 hours) – 5x Crown Token
  • Everything Goes Top (24 hours) – 5x Crown Token
  • Prismatic Energy Mask (24 hours) – 3x Crown Token
  • Prismatic Energy Head (24 hours) – 3x Crown Token
  • Prismatic Energy Shoes (24 hours) – 3x Crown Token
  • Prismatic Energy Bottom (24 hours) – 5x Crown Token
  • Prismatic Energy Top (24 hours) – 5x Crown Token
  • Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate – 3x Crown Token
  • Summon Airdrop – 1x Crown Token

Steps to access the event

Step 1: Gamers have to start Free Fire on their devices and press the ‘Luck Royale’ icon on the left side:

This will take players to the Luck Royale section in Free Fire (Image via Garena)
Step 2: Next, they should tap on the ‘J Balvin Royale’ section. The special event will appear on their screens.

Step 3: Players can finally choose the number of spins. Diamonds will subsequently be deducted and a random reward from the prize pool will be drawn out.

Since collaboration items are considered rare and do not generally return again, interested users can spend diamonds on the spins in Free Fire. However, it is essential to note that they aren’t guaranteed to receive grand prizes in any particular number of spins.

