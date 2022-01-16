How to top up Free Fire diamonds for Faded Wheel's Megalodon Alpha SCAR skin and other rewards

Events are one of the best ways for players to earn rewards in Free Fire. They are also one of the methods used by developers to re-introduce older items so that players who missed out on them earlier can have another chance.

Garena, in a recent Faded Wheel, has brought back the legendary Megalodon Alpha SCAR skin alongside other rewards. The event will be available until 22 January, and users can spend diamonds on spins to obtain the items.

A step-by-step guide on how players can obtain the Megalodon Alpha SCAR skin and other rewards in Free Fire

Players are guaranteed to receive the Megalodon Alpha SCAR in Free Fire within eight spins, as items in the Faded Wheel do not get repeated. They will definitely receive the skin and other rewards by investing a total of 1082 diamonds.

Steps for buying the top-up diamonds

These are the steps that gamers can follow to top-up the in-game currency for Free Fire's event:

Step 1: To begin, users will have to access the in-game top-up center. They can tap on the ‘Diamond’ icon, as shown in the image below:

Tap here to reach the in-game top-up center (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon reaching there, the various options will show up and gamers will have to select the required number of diamonds they wish to purchase.

The following are the top-up options available:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

INR 250 – 310 diamonds

INR 400 – 520 diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

Step 3: Later, they can proceed with the payment to get the diamonds into their accounts.

The payment can be completed by players thorugh a couple of different ways (Image via Garena)

Steps for obtaining the rewards

After the diamonds have been acquired, individuals can proceed to the Faded Wheel:

Step 1: Players must tap on the ‘Luck Royale’ icon on the left side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Next, they should select the ‘Faded Wheel’ icon representing the Megalodon Alpha SCAR skin.

Step 3: Consequently, gamers can remove two items and spend diamonds on the spins.

Details about the Megalodon Alpha SCAR skins

The skin can be obtained from the Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

This skin can be leveled up by players to unlock privileges like boosted attributes, kill effects and more. The Megalodon Alpha SCAR skin in Free Fire offers the following attributes at its max level:

Damage: “+”

Rate of Fire: “++”

Reload Speed: “-”

Players will have to use Shark Tooth (SCAR) tokens to level it up in Free Fire.

