Free Fire Season 45 Elite Pass release date, expected time, and leaked rewards

There are numerous cosmetics in Free Fire, and the Elite Pass is one of the finest ways gamers can acquire them. In this tier-based reward system, individuals have to complete missions to earn badges, and after accumulating a particular number of them, they become eligible to claim items.

Developers bring in a new pass each month, and they offer a variety of themed rewards that include exclusive costume bundles and more. The Season 44 Elite Pass is currently running in the game and will last until the end of January.

Users are already excited regarding the next iteration and are looking for details regarding its leaked rewards.

Details about Free Fire Season 45 Elite Pass

Release date and expected time

Season 44 will end soon (Image via Free Fire)

Since the pass is updated every month, the Free Fire Season 45 Elite Pass will start in the game on 1 February after the Season 44 one ends. Gamers can expect it to be added around 4:00 am IST, which is when events usually refresh in the game.

The price of the pass will likely remain the same, and users will be eligible to acquire the two-paid versions – Elite Pass and Elite Bundle for 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.

The pass will also be available for pre-order a few days before the season begins, i.e., around the end of January.

Leaked rewards

Data miners leaked the rewards of the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 45 a while back. Here are a few of the notable items that users will be receiving:

Pickup Truck – Whirl of Swan (0 badges)

Ice Feathers Hoodie (15 badges)

Platinum Odette Bundle (50 badges)

SKS – Whirlwind Crease (80 badges)

Embrace Skyboard (100 badges)

FAMAS – Whirlwind Crease (125 badges)

Swan Embrace Loot Box (150 badges)

Wrapped Feathers Backpack (180 badges)

Smooth Sway emote (200 badges)

Silver Rothbart Bundle (225 badges)

Readers can have a detailed look at the pass in the video above.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: These are only the leaked rewards and have not been confirmed by the developers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish