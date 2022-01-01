How to get Free Fire Elite Pass Season 44 free rewards

Elite Pass is one of the best ways for users to earn rewards in Free Fire, and it contains a plethora of unique items. Garena has added a Season 44 pass to the game following the end of Season 43. Users must, however, purchase paid versions of the Elite Pass using diamonds if they wish to receive exclusive rewards like the costume bundles.
Since not everyone can afford that, developers also offer certain rewards in the free pass. Here's how players can get their hands on them in Free Fire.
Free Fire: How to get free rewards in Season 44 Elite Pass
In the tier-based reward system, users have to collect a number of badges to redeem the items. For the same purpose, they must complete missions in Free Fire, which are of two categories – Daily and Weekly.
After accumulating the respective number of badges, players will be eligible to claim the rewards and listed below are the exact specifics to obtain all the free ones:
- 0 Badges: 50 Gold
- 5 Badges: Childhood Dream Avatar
- 10 Badges: 3x Scan
- 20 Badges: 1x Pet Food
- 30 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher
- 40 Badges: Mercury Ink Jacket
- 50 Badges: Diamond Royale Voucher
- 60 Badges: 1x Fragment Crate
- 70 Badges: 1x Discount Coupon
- 80 Badges: 1x Pet Food
- 85 Badges: 1x UMP Booyah Day Token Box 2
- 90 Badges: 300 Gold
- 100 Badges: Solar Bang T-shirt
- 120 Badges: 3x Summon Airdrop
- 130 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher
- 140 Badges: 3x Resupply Map
- 145 Badges: 1x UMP Booyah Day Token Box 2
- 150 Badges: Childhood Dream Banner
- 160 Badges: 500 Gold
- 170 Badges: 1x Fragment Case II
- 180 Badges: 3x Bonfires
- 190 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher
- 200 Badges: Mischief Galaxy Backpack
- 205 Badges: 1x UMP Booyah Day Token Box 2
- 210 Badges: 3x Gold Royale Voucher
- 220 Badges: 3x Bounty Token
- 225 Badges: 500x Universal Fragments
Gamers can claim these from the Elite Pass section in Free Fire.