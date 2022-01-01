How to get Free Fire Elite Pass Season 44 free rewards

Elite Pass is one of the best ways for users to earn rewards in Free Fire, and it contains a plethora of unique items. Garena has added a Season 44 pass to the game following the end of Season 43. Users must, however, purchase paid versions of the Elite Pass using diamonds if they wish to receive exclusive rewards like the costume bundles.

Since not everyone can afford that, developers also offer certain rewards in the free pass. Here's how players can get their hands on them in Free Fire.

Free Fire: How to get free rewards in Season 44 Elite Pass

Missions have to be completed by the players to get free rewards (Image via Free Fire)

In the tier-based reward system, users have to collect a number of badges to redeem the items. For the same purpose, they must complete missions in Free Fire, which are of two categories – Daily and Weekly.

After accumulating the respective number of badges, players will be eligible to claim the rewards and listed below are the exact specifics to obtain all the free ones:

There are several free rewards (Image via Free Fire)

0 Badges: 50 Gold

50 Gold 5 Badges: Childhood Dream Avatar

Childhood Dream Avatar 10 Badges: 3x Scan

3x Scan 20 Badges: 1x Pet Food

1x Pet Food 30 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

1x Gold Royale Voucher 40 Badges: Mercury Ink Jacket

Mercury Ink Jacket 50 Badges: Diamond Royale Voucher

Diamond Royale Voucher 60 Badges: 1x Fragment Crate

1x Fragment Crate 70 Badges: 1x Discount Coupon

1x Discount Coupon 80 Badges: 1x Pet Food

1x Pet Food 85 Badges: 1x UMP Booyah Day Token Box 2

1x UMP Booyah Day Token Box 2 90 Badges: 300 Gold

300 Gold 100 Badges: Solar Bang T-shirt

Solar Bang T-shirt 120 Badges: 3x Summon Airdrop

3x Summon Airdrop 130 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

1x Gold Royale Voucher 140 Badges: 3x Resupply Map

3x Resupply Map 145 Badges: 1x UMP Booyah Day Token Box 2

1x UMP Booyah Day Token Box 2 150 Badges: Childhood Dream Banner

Childhood Dream Banner 160 Badges: 500 Gold

500 Gold 170 Badges: 1x Fragment Case II

1x Fragment Case II 180 Badges: 3x Bonfires

3x Bonfires 190 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

1x Gold Royale Voucher 200 Badges: Mischief Galaxy Backpack

Mischief Galaxy Backpack 205 Badges: 1x UMP Booyah Day Token Box 2

1x UMP Booyah Day Token Box 2 210 Badges: 3x Gold Royale Voucher

3x Gold Royale Voucher 220 Badges: 3x Bounty Token

3x Bounty Token 225 Badges: 500x Universal Fragments

Also Read Article Continues below

Gamers can claim these from the Elite Pass section in Free Fire.

Edited by Srijan Sen