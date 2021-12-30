How to get free diamonds in Free Fire: Apps, events and other methods

Nearly most of the premium in-game items in Free Fire cost diamonds, and they are often sought after by most of the players in the game's community. Interested users can go ahead and shell out real money in acquiring diamonds. However, doing so doesn't appear to be a feasible option for a large section of players.

This usually prompts them to look for techniques that can offer them an opportunity to get Free Fire diamonds for absolutely free. Listed below are a few.

Note: This list is based on the writer’s opinion. Users are advised to check the terms & conditions of the respective methods before using them.

Different methods to get free diamonds in Free Fire

Apps

Google Opinion Rewards: This is the finest app that players can use, and it has over 50 million downloads. Using the app rewards Play Credits after they complete surveys, and these can be directly utilized to acquire diamonds in Free Fire.

GPT Apps: There are numerous GPT Apps on the internet, and they require users to complete various tasks. Later, individuals become eligible to claim rewards like gift cards and more. However, the options vary depending on their country.

Events

Events on Booyah can give free items in Free Fire (Image via Google Play Store)

Booyah is an app by Garena, and it features tons of unique events. One example is the watch-to-win, which rewards gamers when they watch clips for a particular number of minutes. Items that they can acquire sometimes include diamonds.

Nonetheless, obtaining any free reward makes this app worth using. However, users must link their Free Fire account to it.

Other Methods

Redeem codes can also be used by the players for the same purpose (Image via Free Fire)

Another method that players can resort to is using redeem codes, and a few of the codes might feature diamonds. Alternatively, they can give users other exclusive items like emotes, characters, and more.

Players can find the latest redeem codes by clicking on this link.

Apart from this, some other options for users would be to participate in Giveaways and Custom Rooms as they sometimes have diamonds as the prize.

