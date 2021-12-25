How to top up Free Fire diamonds and get Mystery shop items at discount

Events have cemented themselves as one of the essential means for players to obtain items in Free Fire, and they either provide rewards for free or at a reduced rate. Recently, the developers have incorporated the fan favorite Mystery Shop into the battle royale title.

Through it, users stand a chance to get costume bundles, characters, pets, and even the Elite Pass at up to a 90% discount. As a result, it is the ideal time for users to cash in on their diamonds.

However, those who do not have enough diamonds to use in the Mystery Shop can acquire them via the in-game top-up center.

Guide to top-up diamonds in Free Fire for Mystery shop items

The in-game top-up center is pretty easy to use. Players can follow these steps to get diamonds that they can utilize in the Mystery Shop:

Step 1: First, gamers must open Free Fire on their smartphones. Once the game has successfully booted up, they can tap on the diamond icon:

Tap on the diamond icon to visit the in-game top-up center in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Clicking on the icon will redirect users to the in-game top-up center. They can then choose the required number of diamonds that they wish to purchase.

Listed below are the options that are offered to gamers in Free Fire:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds ₹250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds ₹400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds ₹800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

Step 3: Later, players can proceed with the payment. After a successful payment, the respective number of diamonds will be added to their Free Fire accounts.

Upon the completion of the payment, diamonds will be added to the accounts (Image via Free Fire)

After the diamonds have been acquired, users can visit the Mystery Shop in Free Fire and utilize them on the items they wish to purchase. If individuals haven’t drawn their discount yet, they can proceed to do the same.

Apart from the in-game center, gamers can also resort to top-up websites like SEAGM, Codashop, and Games Kharido. However, the latter two aren’t functioning at the time of writing.

Edited by Siddharth Satish