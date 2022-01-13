×
Create
Notifications

How to get new limited edition bundles in Garena Free Fire this week

SpaceSpeaker Royale has been added in Free Fire (Image via Garena)
SpaceSpeaker Royale has been added in Free Fire (Image via Garena)
Aniket Thakkar
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 13, 2022 12:02 PM IST
Feature

Free Fire has had several successful collaborations with multiple global celebrities, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Alok, KSHMR, Sơn Tùng M-TP, and more. This resulted in the introduction of a myriad of themed cosmetics and events that enthralled all gamers.

In December, Free Fire announced a collaboration with SpaceSpeaker’s quartet: SOOBIN, Binz, Rhymastic, and Touliver. This led to several themed cosmetics being integrated into the game. The latest ones are the costumes of four artists, which are accessible in SpaceSpeaker Royale.

SpaceSpeaker bundles are now available in Free Fire

SpaceSpeaker Royale debuted today in Free Fire and will be accessible until 19 January 2022. Users must make spins to obtain the themed cosmetics. A single spin costs 40 diamonds, while a pack of 10+1 costs 400 diamonds, which can be a lot for a few players.

Although gamers are not guaranteed to obtain a specified bundle in a given number of attempts, users can collect Music Party Tokens, which can be exchanged for the desired cosmetic through the redeem section.

Here is the complete list of SpaceSpeaker-themed cosmetic items in the luck royale:

  • Iced Glare Bundle
  • Hiphop Gaze Bundle
  • Pink Wink Bundle
  • Silent Scrutiny Bundle
  • Stage Time emote
  • Party Dance emote
  • Bunny Guitarbag
  • 10x Music Party Token
  • 5x Music Party Token
  • 3x Music Party Token
  • 2x Music Party Token
  • 1x Music Party Token
  • Star General Weapon Loot Crate
  • Famas – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate
  • SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate
  • Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

Steps to make spins in the new SpaceSpeaker Royale in Free Fire

Here are the steps to make the spins in the event:

Select the Luck Royale option (Image via Garena)
Select the Luck Royale option (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Users should open the Luck Royale option in Free Fire by tapping on the option in the lobby.

Make spins under the SpaceSpeaker Royale section (Image via Garena)
Make spins under the SpaceSpeaker Royale section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, players must select SpaceSpeaker Royale and make the desired number of spins.

For the exchange, gamers can access the exchange section of the store and obtain the following items with the given number of Music Party Tokens:

  • Iced Glare Bundle – 50x Music Party Token
  • Hiphop Gaze Bundle – 40x Music Party Token
  • Pink Wink Bundle – 40x Music Party Token
  • Silent Scrutiny Bundle – 40x Music Party Token
  • Stage Time emote – 30x Music Party Token
  • Party Dance emote – 20x Music Party Token
  • Bunny Guitarbag – 10x Music Party Token
  • Iced Glare (Mask): 24 hours – 3x Music Party Token
  • Iced Glare (Head): 24 hours – 3x Music Party Token
  • Iced Glare (Shoes): 24 hours – 3x Music Party Token
  • Iced Glare (Bottom): 24 hours – 5x Music Party Token
  • Iced Glare (Top): 24 hours – 5x Music Party Token
  • Pink Wink Bundle (Head) – 3x Music Party Token
  • Pink Wink Bundle (Shoes) – 3x Music Party Token
  • Pink Wink Bundle (Bottom) – 5x Music Party Token
  • Pink Wink Bundle (Top) – 5x Music Party Token
  • SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate – 3x Music Party Token
  • Bonfire – 1x Music Party Token

The steps for exchanging are as follows:

Step 1: Players must open the store and select the redeem option.

Select the item and tap the exchange button (Image via Garena)
Select the item and tap the exchange button (Image via Garena)

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Step 2: Next, users should choose Party Music Token, select the preferred item, and tap the exchange button.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी