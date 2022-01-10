Free Fire SpaceSpeaker Top Up event: How to get free Iced Glare backpack skin this week

Since many of the items in Free Fire demand premium in-game currency, all users appreciate freebies. Top up events are one of the constant sources of freebies and require players to acquire in-game currency for the rewards.

After the conclusion of the New Age Top Up, the developers are back with SpaceSpeaker Top Up. It provides gamers with an appealing katana skin and a legendary backpack as a reward. Players have about four days to fulfill the objective.

New top up event in Free Fire provides legendary backpack and katana skin

SpaceSpeaker Top Up in Free Fire started on 10 January 2022 and will be available for players on the Indian server until 14 January 2022.

During this phase, gamers are eligible to attain two attractive cosmetic items for free based on these conditions:

Top up 200 diamonds to receive Katana – Black Honor

Top up 500 diamonds Ice Glare Backpack

Both the Katana and the Ice Glare Backpack are offered to users for free since they should only purchase the required amount of in-game currency and not spend it on the offered items.

Steps to get top up event rewards

Users must follow these steps to attain the rewards from the SpaceSpeaker Top Up in Free Fire:

Step 1: As stated earlier, in order to become eligible for the rewards, gamers should purchase the required number of items. They can utilize the in-game top up center by tapping on the diamond icon.

The price of diamonds in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Several top up options will appear on the screen, and players should choose the best option depending on the reward they seek.

The rewards must be collected through the events (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After making the payment, the diamonds will be added to the account. Users can subsequently attain the rewards through the SpaceSpeaker Top Up, which is present under the events tab.

Also Read Article Continues below

The event includes a legendary backpack and a katana skin as free rewards for purchasing 500 diamonds, thus boosting the overall worth of top up. These are ideal rewards for those users who wish to attain the skins for both items.

Edited by Shaheen Banu