How to get free legendary emote 'Shattered Reality' in Garena Free Fire this week

Garena has introduced a variety of emotes over the years, and they are among the most sought-after cosmetic items in Free Fire. Users will usually go to great lengths to obtain the exclusive ones, and currently, a legendary emote, ‘Shattered Reality,’ is available for free.

For those unaware, it is part of the ongoing New Age Top-Up event, which is only available until 8 January. Hence, interested players must avail the deal as soon as possible.

Getting free legendary emote from top-up event in Free Fire

This event started on 4 January (Image via Free Fire)

The New Age top-up event commenced on 4 January and offers users three different rewards after purchasing a particular number of diamonds in Free Fire.

These are the specifics that users will have to meet if they wish to get the ‘Shattered Reality’ emote and other rewards:

1) Ironthrasher Backpack: Top-up 100 diamonds

2) Motorbike – Ice Blossoms: Top-up 300 diamonds

3) Shattered Reality: Top-up 500 diamonds

After completing the respective task, the rewards will be available for redemption.

Disclaimer: The rewards from the top-up events are free as they are basically a bonus that users will get if they purchase the diamonds in Free Fire. However, players should spend the money to buy the diamonds.

The steps listed below can help users complete the process and get the legendary emote and other rewards.

Step 1: Due to the unavailability of popular websites like Codashop and Games Kharido, players must use the in-game center.

The diamonds have to be bought to get free rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After navigating to the in-game center, users should buy the given number of diamonds.

To obtain all the items, they will have to select a top-up for 520 diamonds, which costs INR 400.

Step 3: Once the payment is completed, the diamonds will be added to their Free Fire account. Afterward, they can go ahead and claim the ‘Shattered Reality’ emote and other items from the top-up event section.

Later, the emote can be equipped from the ‘Collection’ tab.

