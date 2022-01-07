Free Fire redeem code for 7 January 2022: Claim today's rewards easily

Developers regularly incorporate new bundles and gun skins in Free Fire through Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale, respectively. However, since rewards are not guaranteed within a certain number of spins, these do not provide gamers with the best opportunity to obtain cosmetics.

Besides diamonds, gamers also make use of vouchers to make spins. Garena often provides Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale vouchers as part of events. Sometimes they are also available as a reward for a redeem code.

Free Fire redeem code for 7 January 2022

Diamond Royale Vouchers (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: 9EHEENMRY32U

Rewards: 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers (Voucher expiry date: 28 February 2022)

Weapon Royale Vouchers (Image via Free Fire)

Server: The code is only available to players on the European server, and anyone else attempting to use it will receive an error code due to server restrictions.

Gamers should use the code until it is valid and functional. When the usage threshold is reached, an error message is displayed.

A simple guide on how to use Free Fire redeem code

Step 1: This redeem code can only be used on the official website, which players can access via this link.

Step 2: After the Rewards Redemption Site opens, players will be presented with multiple options to log in to their Free Fire account.

Step 3: Enter 9EHEENMRY32U in the text field and then hit the confirm button to complete the process. The name of the rewards will then appear on the screen, and users should press the okay button.

Step 4: Users can open Free Fire and collect the items by opening the mail. However, the process may take up to 24 hours for the rewards to appear.

Steps to use these vouchers in Free Fire

The vouchers can be spent on either of the Luck Royales (Image via Free Fire)

Before going ahead, users should note that gamers must use these before 28 February 2022. Here are the steps they may follow to make spins in Luck Royale.

Step 1: After the Free Fire has opened on their device, players are required to select the Luck Royale option.

Step 2: Select Diamond Royale or Weapon Royale and make spins using the vouchers.

The Moonlight Ballad bundle and Phoenix Knight Mini Uzi are available in Luck Royales, respectively.

Edited by Saman