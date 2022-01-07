Free Fire rewards for today (7 January): Get free Jingle Head loot box

The Free Fire community eagerly anticipates events because they provide rewards for free or at a reduced cost. Therefore, when new ones are introduced, there is always a lot of enthusiasm among players.

The New Age campaign is finally coming to an end in a few days, and there are only a few events associated with it currently running in the game. Nonetheless, users can complete them and get their hands on various items for free.

Free Fire rewards: How to get free cosmetics today (7 January)

New Age

There are tons of rewards available to players (Image via Free Fire)

To begin, gamers must collect New Age Coins after performing the required tasks in the event. Later, the same tokens can be used in exchange for unique rewards available in the Exchange Store, including a Monster Truck skin, two costume bundles, and more.

Apart from that, there’s a leaderboard present in the event, and individuals will get certain rewards based on their positioning.

New Age Top-Up

The event will be ending on 9 January (Image via Free Fire)

Players who purchase a specific number of diamonds will be eligible to receive three different rewards as part of the New Age Top-Up. This event is perfect for those users who buy the in-game currency frequently.

The items include a Legendary emote, backpack skin, and motorbike skin.

Map Hop!

Map Hop! was added after the introduction of Alpine (Image via Free Fire)

This event commenced on 1 January and will be available until 9 January. It was introduced after the developers added the Alpine map to the game.

Gamers must complete the daily missions to earn tokens. Upon doing so, they can utilize the tokens to unlock the map areas and get free rewards.

Play More with Friends

The event started on 4 January (Image via Free Fire)

As the name suggests, the event requires players to play a particular number of matches with their friends. Here are the exact requirements they need to complete to get all the rewards, including the exclusive ‘Jingle Head’ loot box:

Play 1 match with friends to get Artic Base

Play 5 games with friends to obtain 2x Gold Royale Vouchers

Play 10 matches with friends to get 3x Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Play 5 games with friends to get Jingle Head loot box

Explore New Map

The users can get a Diamond Royale Voucher (Image via Free Fire)

Through the Explore New Map event, which started on 27 December, users can have a look at particular locations on the recently introduced Alpine.

Additionally, they will be given a free Diamond Royale Voucher if they find a ‘Flower’ symbol in all available areas in the event.

To find a guide about completing the event, readers can click here.

