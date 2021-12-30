Free Fire Treasure Hunt event: How to get free Diamond Royale Voucher

The New Age has introduced a variety of new content to Free Fire, and a map called Alpine is all set to be added. Recently, an event based on it was made available, and it enables the users to have a 360-degree view of particular locations of the map. It also provides rewards to players after they find a specific symbol.

Many players are perplexed about how they can complete the event and find the desired symbols. Consequently, they have been looking for ways to do it.

How to complete the new Free Fire Treasure Hunt event and get free Diamond Royale Voucher

Explore the New Map or the Treasure Hunt is an event that awards players with a Diamond Royale Voucher. It started on 27 December and will be available until 10 January.

Gamers are provided with an opportunity to look out for three locations that will be present on the Alpine map. To get the reward, they would have to find a hidden symbol representing a flower.

The users have to search for this (Image via Free Fire)

Upon finding that in all three locations, players can go ahead and claim the voucher as a reward. Here’s where they will be able to find them:

Snowfall (on the third view):

Token in Snowfall (Image via Free Fire)

Vantage (on the first view):

Vantage (Image via Free Fire)

Dock (on the second view):

Dock (Image via Free Fire)

After redeeming the reward, the Diamond Royale Voucher will be sent directly to the players via their in-game mail.

Steps to access this event in Free Fire

The event can be completed by following these steps (Image via Free Fire)

Players can follow the steps mentioned below to access and complete the recently commenced event:

Step 1: Users must open Free Fire and then press the ‘Calendar’ icon.

Step 2: Players should press the ‘Explore New Map’ event under the ‘New Age’ section.

The event is pretty easy to complete (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Gamers must then click on the ‘Go To’ button to visit the special event interface. They can find the tokens as shown in the images above to complete the event and get the Diamond Royale Voucher.

Edited by Shaheen Banu