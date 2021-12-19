Garena Free Fire servers: List of all servers available in the game

Free Fire has expanded immensely since its launch, and the game’s popularity has grown incredibly across the globe. In the process, the Battle Royale title has received a number of accolades, including the Esports Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2021.

The game’s developers have set up servers across the world in particular regions to ensure that users in those areas have a better experience and lower ping.

Free Fire: List of all the servers of the game

Servers get special events (Image via Free Fire)

There are 15 servers of Free Fire in total. Here is a compilation of the available ones:

1) Thailand - TH

2) Vietnam - VN

3) Indonesia - ID

4) Taiwan - TW

5) Singapore - SG

6) India - IND

7) Russia - RU

8) Europe - EU

9) Middle East - ME

10) Brazil - BR

11) United States - US

12) South America - SAC

13) North America - NA

14) Bangladesh - BD

15) Pakistan - PK

Each of the servers mentioned above have a dedicated team for handling the queries of the players. This is done to address the problem better and provide more effective support.

Events, which are an integral aspect of the game, also vary from server to server. Developers continually incorporate region-specific events in them, keeping users engaged and offering them new sets of items.

Indian server had special Diwali celebrations (Image via Free Fire)

For instance, Diwali celebrations in the India server brought in themed events, providing tons of cosmetics. However, some of these items were also given to users on other servers via other means.

Nevertheless, major collaborations and campaigns feature similar items across all servers. The New Age campaign is currently in full swing.

Presently, there's New Age campaign in all the servers of the game (Image via Free Fire)

On top of this, there are specific server restrictions on the usage of redeem codes. For example, different codes were released during the grand finals of the Free Fire Asia Championship (2021) for Pakistan, India, Indonesia, and more.

