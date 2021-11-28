HQ Esports crowned champion of Free Fire Asia Championship 2021

The Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 has just concluded with Vietnamese team HQ Esports emerging as champions. Their performance demonstrated why they were the best team going into the tournament. Along with the trophy, they took home $80k in prize money.

HQ Esports took three booyahs in total and accumulated 86 points. Indonesian team GPX surprised everyone with their performance and secured second place with 84 points. CGGG continued their good run from the Play-ins and came in third with 79 points.

Prize Pool distribution of FFAC 2021(image via Garena Free Fire)

Team Elite from India had a poor start to the tournament, but they mounted a comeback in the last two matches to finish in eighth place with 49 points. Pakistani team Hotshot Esports had a horror tournament as they finished in last place. Team Elite won $15k in prize money while Hotshot was awarded $10k.

Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 Finals match standings

Overall standings of Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 Finals (Image via Free Fire)

The first match played in Bermuda was won by HQ Esports with 11 kills, where star fragger ThaiSon was the MVP with four frags. eArena from Thailand secured second place with nine frags.

The second match, played on the desert map of Kalahari, was won by Heavy with 13 frags. Burst the Sky came in second with six frags.

GPX Esports claimed the third match of the day with eight frags. However, it was CGGG who topped the points table with a whopping 16 frags.

At the end of Match 3, CGGG was leading the points table with 45 points, followed by Heavy with 37 points. Team Elite was in last place with only three points.

The fourth and fifth match of the day was won by HQ Esports with nine and 15 frags respectively. Artemis was the MVP in the fourth match with four frags while ThaiSon was MVP in the fifth match.

GPX Esports claimed the sixth match of the day with nine kill points, followed by Heavy with nine kills. Team Elite finally showed some spark and secured third place with five frags.

The seventh and final match of the tournament was won by Team Elite with eight frags, with five of them by RDP alone. Their balanced game style helped them conquer the match.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee