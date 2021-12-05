Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots and smooth gameplay (December 2021)

The settings that players choose significantly impact both gunplay and the overall gameplay experience in Free Fire. They can perform better and rise through the ranks with the appropriate ones.

Consequently, many users look for the best sensitivity that they can incorporate to improve their aim. Furthermore, as not everyone has access to a high-quality device, they look for game settings to have a smooth gaming experience.

Explore these Free Fire sensitivity and game settings

Sensitivity for headshots

Sensitivity for headshots

Here are the sensitivity settings that gamers can resort to:

General: 95 - 100

Red Dot: 80 - 90

2x Scope: 80 - 90

4x Scope: 75 - 85

Sniper Scope: 75 - 80

Free Look: 85 - 90

Players can customize these levels to suit their personal preferences. They can first put them through their paces on the practice range before making necessary adjustments.

Gamers should also be aware that changing their sensitivity settings will only aid them in their aim when attempting to hit headshots. They would have to put in the effort to improve regularly.

Game settings for smooth gameplay

Game settings for smooth gameplay

The game settings should usually be set according to the player's device. Those with good mid-range or high-end devices can play in the highest possible graphic settings.

On the other hand, those with low specifications can set the graphics at “Smooth” with High FPS setting at “High.” They can further turn off Shadow to ensure a smooth gameplay experience.

How to change settings in Free Fire

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the “Gear” (Settings) icon as shown in the image below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the "Gear" (Settings) icon as shown in the image below:

Step 2: The settings tab will show up on the players’ screens. They can then go ahead and alter the required one.

For example, they would have to visit the “Sensitivity” tab to change the sensitivity settings.

