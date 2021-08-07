Top 5 tips to hit accurate headshots in Free Fire OB29 version

The ranking system in Free Fire's clash squad and battle royale modes has enhanced the game's competitiveness, with players vying for progression to the next tier. They must have a good aim to achieve Booyah at higher tiers.

Players may emphasize hitting headshots, which gives them the upper hand. Frequently, new players have difficulty nailing headshots. Here are some ways to help gamers improve their skills to hit more headshots.

Tips for headshots in Free Fire

1) Drag and shoot

When firing at a stationary enemy, players must drag the firing button slightly upwards. This will result in the crosshairs moving upward towards the head, guaranteeing a headshot if the aim precision is on.

However, they should move the crosshair in the direction of the user's head, while attempting to take out a moving opponent. Users will take time to learn it, but this will ensure more headshots.

2) Sensitivity

It is preferable to have sensitivity on the higher end (Image via Free Fire)

Players will be able to hit more headshots if they use the proper settings in Free Fire. Since sensitivity is entirely subjective, it varies based on the device and the individual's preferences. However, it is usually suggested that it be set towards the upper end of the scale, since this allows players to hit drag shots more easily.

Aside from that, gamers should not alter their sensitivity regularly.

3) Practice

Players can head to the training ground in Free Fire to improve (Image via Free Fire)

Players can start by hitting still and moving targets in the target range. Then, head to a combat zone to improve skills further against the real players. Users can also play unranked Clash Squad matches to train their aim.

4) Crosshair Placement

A common mistake made by the players is having the crosshairs in the wrong place. They should position it close to head level or just slightly below. So, when the fire button is dragged upwards, they can secure a headshot.

This can be improved by playing more games and practicing in the training grounds.

5) Layout

Users should have good enough space to drag around the fire button (Image via Free Fire)

Like the sensitivity settings, the layout also depends on users’ preference. However, users must ensure that the fire button is in a comfortable space. They should also see that there is enough space to drag the fire button around.

Players should also avoid copying the layout of other players and create one based on their comfort.

Edited by Gautham Balaji