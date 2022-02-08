5 underrated Free Fire pets as of February 2022

Like the vast range of characters with special skills, pets in Free Fire also have unique abilities that players can use in matches. A new pet is introduced to the battle royale game with almost every update.

When introduced, most pets are offered free via a Top Up event. While some are often chosen by users, many are pretty underrated and rarely chosen.

Pets that fly under the radar in Free Fire

1) Robo

Robo adds a shield to the gloo wall and helps recover HP (Image via Garena)

Gamers can use Robo against characters like Skyler and Xayne due to its ability, Wall Enforcement. At the minimum level, this pet adds a shield to the gloo wall and helps recover 60 HPs to make it even stronger. At the maximum level, the HP recovered is boosted to 100.

2) Moony

Moony helps reduces damage taken (Image via Garena)

Moony’s skill is called Paranormal Protection. While players use medkits or are in interaction countdown, the ability reduces the damage by 25% at its minimum level. At the maximum level, damage reduction is increased by 35%.

3) Poring

Poring increases the durability of the armor and helmet (Image via Garena)

Poring stops the level 1 armor and vest from being destroyed thanks to its ability, Stitch and Patch. It also increases the durability of the armor and helmet by one every three seconds.

At the final level, the durability increases every second, and the pet can prevent a Level 3 helmet and armor from being destroyed.

4) Sensei Tig

Sensei Tig reduce the duration of the man-marking skills of their enemies (Image via Garena)

Sensei Tig, with its Nimble Ninja ability, can be used against gamers using Moco. This pet allows them to reduce the duration of the man-marking skills of their enemies by 30% at the initial.

Once users upgrade this Free Fire pet, it can reduce the duration by 50% at the top level.

5) Dreki

Dreki can trace the location of an opponent using medkits (Image via Garena)

Dreki’s unique ability, Dragon Glare, lasts for three seconds (up to a maximum of five seconds). This Free Fire pet is able to trace the location of an opponent using medkits within a range of 10 meters at the first level.

At the final level, players can spot four opponents using medkits within a range of 30 meters.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer