5 best Free Fire characters to unlock with diamonds in 2022

Free Fire characters can be purchased using diamonds and gold coins. While diamonds are a premium in-game currency that must be purchased using real money, gold coins can be acquired via in-game events.

Despite the diverse range of characters offered by the battle royale game, not all are worth purchasing. Here are a few that mobile gamers can buy if they have sufficient diamonds.

Here are the characters that can be purchased using diamonds in the battle royale game.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author's opinion. Character selection solely depends on a gamer’s playing style, and all abilities listed above are at the minimum level of the characters.

Free Fire characters worth purchasing with diamonds

1) K (Captain Booyah)

Captain Booyah's Master of All ability (Image via Free Fire)

K is the most versatile active character that increases the maximum EP by 50. The Jiujitsu mode of his ability, Master of All, helps players and allies with 6 metres to boost 500% in EP conversion rate. In the Psychology mode of the ability. Players can recover 2 EP every 3 seconds (up to a maximum of 100 EP).

Price: 499 diamonds.

2) DJ Alok

DJ Alok's Drop The Beat ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok is the most-famous active character who has a cooldown time of 45 seconds that remains constant throughout all the levels. Drop the Beat can create 5 metres healing aura that can restore 5 HP per second for 5 seconds. The zone also helps in increasing the movement and sprinting speed by 10%.

Price: 599 diamonds.

3) Dimitri

Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri, with his ability, Healing Heartbeat, is instrumental in squad matches. With a cooldown time of 85 seconds, his active ability is capable of creating a zone of 3.5 metres where players and allies can self-recover after getting knocked down. The zone also aids players by recovering 3 HPs per second for 10 seconds.

Price: 599 diamonds.

4) Skyler

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler is also an active character with a cooldown time of 60 seconds. The sonic wave created by his ability, Riptide Rhythm, can destroy five gloo walls within the range of 50 metres. Moreover, when players deploy a gloo wall, they get a boost of 4 HP. Hence they can pair with Mr Waggor, who supplies gloo wall grenades.

Price: 499 diamonds.

5) Clu

Clu's Tracing Steps ability (Image via Free Fire)

Clu is the only character on the list which can also be purchased using gold coins. She is an active character with the ability Tracing Footsteps that lasts for 5 seconds and has a cooldown time of 75 seconds. She can successfully unveil the position of enemies who are not in a prone or squat position within a range of 50 metres.

Price: 499 diamonds or 8000 gold coins.

