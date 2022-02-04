How to get legendary backpack skin for free in Free Fire (February 2022)

Free Fire never runs out of events that offer attractive prizes to its players. One of the most sought-after rewards is the login reward, which is part of almost every event Garena introduces to the Battle Royale game. This is because the Login Reward is offered for free.

This time, Garena's flagship title has come up with yet another new event named Squad Beatz. Part of the main event has already commenced today, February 4, 2022, and players can stand a chance to win exciting prizes being offered by it. The event will conclude on February 20, 2022.

The main Squad Beatz event will take place on February 12, 2022, and mobile gamers can look forward to login rewards, exciting prizes, and much more. The list of events is given below.

List of Squad Beatz events in Free Fire

List of sub-events in the Squad Beatz event (Image via Garena)

The Squad Beatz events and their respective dates are given as follows:

Drone Supply (February 4, 2022, to February 20, 2022)

(February 4, 2022, to February 20, 2022) Travel Mission (February 5, 2022, to February 12, 2022)

(February 5, 2022, to February 12, 2022) Kill Challenge (February 8, 2022, to February 14, 2022)

(February 8, 2022, to February 14, 2022) Login Event (February 12, 2022)

(February 12, 2022) Play To Win (February 12, 2022)

(February 12, 2022) Pet Ludo Mode (February 12, 2022, to February 20, 2022)

(February 12, 2022, to February 20, 2022) Booyah Challenge (February 13, 2022, to February 20, 2022)

(February 13, 2022, to February 20, 2022) Weekend Party (February 19, 2022, to February 20, 2022)

How to claim free legendary backpack skin in Free Fire?

Brassy Backpack is an attractive backpack skin (Image via Garena)

Backpack skins are attractive items that Free Fire players can acquire via various events in-game. Instead of spending diamonds on it, they now have the opportunity to claim a legendary backpack skin for free. The new Brassy Backpack skin is sure to catch the attention of many mobile gamers.

Brassy Backpack is a Squad Beatz login reward (Image via Garena)

Players must log in to the game between February 12, 2022 (from 4:00 AM IST onwards) and February 13, 2022 (up until 3:59 AM IST) to claim the Brassy Backpack skin for free.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha