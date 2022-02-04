5 best Free Fire pets for combat support in February 2022

The primary objective of pets in Free Fire is to provide combat assistance to the unique characters. Players can pair their pets with such characters to get better results in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes.

Pets with special abilities in the battle royale game have to be purchased from the in-game store and are worth 699 diamonds. Mobile gamers can choose any of the pets listed below.

5 Free Fire pets meant for support in combat

1) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor's Smooth Gloo ability ability (Image via Garena)

Gloo walls are one of the most used utilities when it comes to intense outdoor combat. Mr. Waggor, with his ability Smooth Gloo, was the most popular pet in 2020. The pet supplies players with one gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds (minimum level) when they have none.

2) Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie's Dashy Duckwalk ability (Image via Garena)

Dr. Beanie increases the movement speed of the characters when they are in the crouching position. At the initial stage, the movement speed is improved by 30% and at the final stage it is improved by 60%.

Players can pair him with characters like Chrono and D-bee to achieve the best results.

3) Agent Hop

Agent Hop’s Bouncing Bonus ability (Image via Garena)

Whenever the zone shrinks, this Free Fire pet can recover 30 EP at the minimum level and 60 EP at the maximum level. The recovered EP can then be converted to HP. Players can pair this pet with characters like K and A124 who help with the conversion of EP to HP.

4) Rockie

Rockie's Stay Chill ability (Image via Garena)

Rockie is one of the best pets for players who use active characters for intense combat in Free Fire matches. His ability is called Stay Chill and helps to lower the cooldown time. At the first level, the ability reduces the cooldown time by 6% and at the third level, it is reduced by 12%.

5) Robo

Robo's Wall Enforcement ability (Image via Garena)

Gloo walls can easily be destroyed by characters like Xayne and Skyler. Hence, Robo can be used by players to add an additional shield to them. His ability Wall Enforcement grants an additional 60 HP to gloo walls at the initial level and 100 HP at the highest level.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinion.

