3 best Free Fire pets to pair for healing after OB32 update

The Advance Server for the Free Fire OB32 update featured an upcoming pet. The new pet named Flash has the ability called Steel Shell that helps to reduce damage caused by weapons and has a cooldown time.

The new pet was not introduced as part of the OB32 update and is yet to be introduced in the battle royale game. Free Fire pets that aid in healing are always preferred by players, especially during intense Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Free Fire gamers must have a sufficient number of diamonds to purchase the pet of their choice. Nearly every pet with unique abilities is worth 699 diamonds. They get the option to acquire them for free only during Top-Up events conducted during the pet’s introduction.

Free Fire pets for healing after OB32 update

1) Agent Hop

Agent Hop’s Bouncing Bonus ability (Image via Garena)

Agent Hop is a new pet in the battle royale game that has the ability called Bouncing Bonus. Every time the safe zone shrinks, the rabbit restores 30 EP at the initial level and 50 EP at the final level. Mobile gamers can pair the pet with A124 as she helps in converting EP to HP.

2) Ottero

Ottero’s Double Blubber ability (Image via Garena)

Ottero’s ability is Double Blubber, and the pet helps players restore 35% of the HP recovered by using med-kits and other health items. At the highest level, the amount of EP recovered becomes 65% of the HP. Players can pair this pet with characters like A124 and K, who can help with EP conversions.

3) Detective Panda

Detective Panda’s Panda’s Blessings ability (Image via Garena)

Detective Panda is best for players who are into aggressive gameplay and are always hunting for opportunities to boost their K/D ratio. At the first level, Free Fire gamers can recover 4 HPs with every kill. With the special ability, Panda’s Blessings, players can recover up to 10 HPs per kill at the pet’s highest level.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer