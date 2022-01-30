5 best Free Fire landing spots to increase K/D ratio easily (January 2022)

One of the primary goals of dedicated Free Fire players is to increase their K/D (Kill/Death) ratio. A good ratio helps mobile gamers climb the tiers in the game swiftly.

To boost the K/D ratio, players must always target to kill as many enemies as possible. Since this is mainly meant for experienced, aggressive players who are sure of their abilities, beginners are advised not to focus on the K/D ratio as dying early in the match completely defeats the purpose.

Best spots to land to increase K/D ratio in Free Fire

1) Brasilia – Purgatory

This is the most popular spot in Purgatory as it offers good loot and is located right in the middle of the map. Hence aggressive players often choose this spot and find a suitable building to camp as the zone shrinks. Since many players land early on, mobile gamers have the good opportunity to eradicate their enemies swiftly.

2) Bimasakti Strip – Bermuda

Bimasakti Strip is a popular spot located at the center of the Bermuda map. Since most of the players prefer playing on this map, there are experienced Free Fire gamers who have memorized every nook and cranny of this area. This spot is mostly busy throughout the match due to its favorable location.

3) Pochinok – Bermuda

This place is located towards the southern side of the map. Due to its high-tier loot, many mobile gamers flock to this place, giving aggressive players the perfect opportunity to boost their K/D ratio. If the gunfights get too intense, players always have the option to flee to Factory or Mars Electric for good loot.

4) Refinery – Kalahari

Kalahari is the smallest map in Free Fire and Refinery is one of the places where one can expect some action. The spot is located right at the center of the map and has two other loot locations, Bayfront and Command Post. Naturally, players can expect to eliminate enough opponents.

5) Katulistiwa – Bermuda

This place is situated towards the left side of the Bimasakti Strip. Therefore, aggressive players have the option to collect sufficient supplies and powerful weapons before they attack their opponents in the Bimasakti Strip. Alternatively, they can also gear up and head over to Clock Tower or Hangar, searching for enemies.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked and reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Srijan Sen