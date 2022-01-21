5 best Free Fire landing spots in Purgatory map after OB32 update

Free Fire has three maps that players can enjoy in the Battle Royale mode - Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory. While Bermuda is the most well-known map and is often chosen by mobile gamers, Purgatory is underrated by comparison.

It is the largest map in Free Fire and has numerous ideal spots to land on. This article will guide players in choosing the best spots to land in Purgatory so as to obtain sufficient loot and have better odds of emerging victorious.

Best landing spots in Free Fire's Purgatory

1) Brasilia

This area is located right in the center of the map and offers top-tier loot. Beginners must avoid this place as pro players often land in this spot and indulge in intense fights right at the outset of the match. Since Brasilia is in the middle of Purgatory, the cluster of buildings is also a good place to camp.

2) Central

Central, located towards the southern side of the map, is also a popular place to loot. Depending on the trajectory of the plane, it is often chosen by squads to get good loot. Note that since the spot lies towards the edge of the map, players must remember to move towards the center of the safe zone in time.

3) Crossroads

Crossroads is located towards the north-western corner of Purgatory. This spot is not a very popular place and has small houses from which players can find mid-tier loot and sufficient supplies. Beginners can choose this spot as it is not chosen by expert gamers too often.

4) Quarry

The quarry is located towards the extreme western side of the map, which makes it a risky spot to camp. But it does hold enough loot for the squad. The best thing about this spot is that Free Fire gamers can easily move towards Mt Villa and Marbleworks if they feel they need more supplies.

5) Forge

Forge, located at the south-eastern end of the map, provides moderate loot and is a good place to start as players won't have to face the dilemma of crossing a bridge. Depending on the trajectory of the plane, it might even be a good place for beginners to land. Players also have the option to escape to Ski Lodge to loot in peace, in case their opponents also choose to land on the same spot.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked and reflects the writer's personal views.

