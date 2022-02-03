Free Fire Squad Beatz top up event: Get free legendary motorbike skin and more

Top-up events in Free Fire encourage players to purchase in-game currency by providing numerous items upon reaching a given threshold. These have become a common occurrence in the game, as a new one is generally introduced immediately after the previous one is completed.

The KungFu Tigers Top-Up event concluded on 2 February 2022. Following this, the developers have released Squad Beatz Top-Up. It provides a legendary bike skin and a Gloo Wall skin as free rewards, making it an excellent value.

New Squad Beatz Top-Up event in Free Fire brings multiple rewards

Users must purchase the given number of diamonds (Image via Garena)

The new Squad Beatz kicked off on 3 February 2022, and players can earn two rewards by purchasing a total of 300 diamonds. It comprises the following items:

Top up 100 diamonds to receive Motor Bike – Purple Rev Top up 300 diamonds to receive Gloo Wall – Aurora Core

Gamers have time until 8 February 2022 to accomplish the given objective to attain the items.

Both items are technically available free of cost, considering that no diamonds are being spent. However, users must shell out real money to meet the top-up requirements to become eligible for the rewards.

This top-up is inexpensive compared to the previous one, given that users must only purchase 300 diamonds worth INR 250 for the Gloo Wall and bike skin.

Gloo Wall skins are a rare commodity as these cannot be generally purchased from the store. This further adds to the essence of the top-up event.

Additionally, since the popular top-up websites - Codashop and Games Kharido are not currently available, interested users should proceed ahead and purchase within the game:

Step 1: You can access the top-up section in Free Fire by clicking on the + on the top side of the screen.

Step 2: Next, press the button below the preferred top-up. You should keep in mind the requirements for the top-up event.

This is the in-game top-up center (Image via Garena)

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 3: After you have completed the payment and diamonds are added to your account, you can collect the items through the Squad Beatz tab in the events.

Edited by Srijan Sen