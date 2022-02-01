How to get free diamonds in Free Fire OB32 from different methods

Diamonds are required for various purposes in Free Fire, and users can acquire things such as Elite Pass using it. Despite being a precious currency in the game, many individuals cannot afford to buy them.

This leads them to search online for ways to get diamonds for free because they want to acquire the exclusive items in-game. Listed below are some useful strategies that they can use to their advantage.

Free Fire guide to obtaining diamonds for free in OB32 update

3) Redeem codes

Redeem codes are one method that gamers can try out (Image via Garena)

The simplest way for players to earn freebies in Free Fire is by using the redeem codes. In rare cases, developers may even put diamonds in the code. Consequently, gamers can watch the latest ones if they wish to get the in-game currency or other rewards at no cost.

Find all the latest redeem codes here!

2) Custom Rooms and Giveaways

Giveaways are also held by YouTubers (Image via YouTube)

There are tons of websites and YouTubers on the internet that hold Free Fire-related giveaways, and a few features diamonds as the grand prize. As a result, participating in them provides gamers with a slight chance of earning diamonds for free.

Also, the in-game currency is sometimes one of the rewards in Custom Rooms. However, it is required that gamers emerge victoriously.

1) Apps

Here are the details about a few apps:

Google Opinion Rewards: Many players in the Free Fire community resort to using Google Opinion Rewards to get their hands on free diamonds. Once they have set up their accounts, they get provided with surveys, which they can complete to earn Play Credits and buy diamonds in-game.

Booyah: This is an application developed by Garena, and it offers free rewards via the events that the developers host periodically. Some even feature items like gift cards and diamonds so gamers can go ahead and participate in them.

A few other methods can also be incorporated, such as GPT Websites like Swagbucks.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The writer's opinion is expressed in this article.

Edited by Srijan Sen