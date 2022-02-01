Ajjubhai’s (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and more stats in February 2022

Ajay, aka Ajjubhai, is the most-subscribed Free Fire YouTuber worldwide. He runs the channel Total Gaming where he uploads a variety of unique content related to the game. The channel currently boasts a subscriber and view count of over 31 million and 5.45 billion, respectively.

Apart from that, he also runs several other channels, including Ajjubhai Gaming, TG Highlights, and AJJUBHAI.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596. He is currently ranked Platinum II in BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and Gold I in CS-Ranked (Clash Squad).

The following are the content creator’s current statistics:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming has participated in 12833 squad games and has 3059 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 23.83%. In the process, he has accumulated 49812 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.10.

The player has remained unbeaten in 357 of the 1828 duo matches, possessing a win rate of 19.52%. With 7289 kills, Ajjubhai has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.96.

The YouTuber has played 1027 solo games and bettered his foes in 93 matches, equating to a win rate of 9.05%. He has secured 2605 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.79.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season, Ajjubhai has played 24 squad games and has notched a single win, translating to a win rate of 4.16%. He has 79 kills with a 3.43-K/D ratio.

Coming to the duo mode, Total Gaming has one first-place finish in two matches, having a win rate of 50.00%. With a K/D ratio of 9.00, he has nine kills.

Finally, Ajay has two solo games to his name, killing three enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Note: Ajjubhai’s stats in Free Fire will change as he features in more matches.

Monthly income

Ajjubhai's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Total Gaming’s monthly earnings are mentioned to lie between $29.6K and $473.5K.

YouTube channel

Ajjubhai has risen to fame in the last few years after regularly uploading content related to the game. He has also made videos featuring other games such as GTA 5 and Minecraft.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the last 30 days alone, the Total Gaming channel has gained 600 thousand subscribers and 118.367 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish