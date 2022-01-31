Action Bolt’s Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube earnings, guild, and top videos (January 2022)

Anup Mondal, better known by his alias Action Bolt, is a well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire scene. He typically streams the battle royale title on his channel and is praised by fans for his exceptional skills. His channel currently boasts 1.32 million subscribers and over 126.55 million views.

As of this writing, Action Bolt is placed in Grandmaster, which is the top-most rank present in the game.

Action Bolt’s Free Fire ID, guild, and stats

Action Bolt’s Free Fire ID is 88651465. He is the leader of the BOLT_ARMY guild, whose ID number is 1003003956. Listed below are Action Bolt's stats:

Lifetime stats

Action Bolt's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Action Bolt has appeared in 30947 squad games in Free Fire and has 16605 victories, leading to a win rate of 53.65%. He has accumulated 127838 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 8.91.

He has competed in 1851 matches in the duo mode and has 412 first-place finishes, possessing a win rate of 22.25%. With 5024 frags, the player has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.49.

The YouTuber has also featured in 2602 solo games and has come out on top on 354 occasions, upholding a win rate of 13.60%. In the process, he has 4717 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.10.

Ranked stats

Action Bolt's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing season, Action Bolt has bettered his foes in 801 of 1362 squad games, translating to a win rate of 58.81%. With a K/D ratio of 14.09, he has notched 7907 kills.

Apart from this, he has not participated in any solo or duo matches.

Note: Action Bolt’s stats in Free Fire will change as he features in more matches.

YouTube earnings

Action Bolt's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Action Bolt's monthly and yearly earnings are stated to lie between $969 - $15.5K and $11.6K - $186.1K, respectively.

Top videos

These are the most-watched videos on Action Bolt’s YouTube channel:

1) ROAD TO HEROIC | Season-7 ~Highlights

2) World Fastest Grandmaster Player 😠

3) Fastest Eliminating Grandmaster Jadugar || Watch This Before You die

YouTube channel

As previously stated, Action Bolt mainly streams the game. The oldest video on his channel dates back to March 2018, and he has been creating content for around four years.

In the last 30 days alone, he has managed to gather 30 thousand subscribers and 3.877 million views, as per Social Blade.

