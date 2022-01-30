GW Karan’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, monthly income, guild, and more stats in January 2022

Karan Ghosh, better known as GW Karan, is an Indian YouTuber whose content is centered on Garena Free Fire. Things like gameplay, tips & tricks, and events are all covered by him in the videos.

In recent years, he has witnessed significant growth, with his number of subscribers reaching a total of 2.89 million. Meanwhile, views have surpassed the mark of 288 million.

GW Karan’s Free Fire ID, guild, and more details

He is the leader of the GWK-ESP guild, whose ID is 3013454819. GW Karan’s Free Fire ID is 328212848.

Lifetime stats

He has good lifetime stats in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

GW Karan has competed in 9833 squad games and has bettered his foes in 2339, having a win rate of 23.78%. In the process, he has racked up a total of 26406 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.52.

Coming to the duo matches, he has 1929 appearances and has 354 first-place finishes, leading to a win ratio of 18.35%. The player has 5063 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.21.

The YouTuber has also played 2715 solo games and has remained unbeaten 276, corresponding 10.16%. With 6777 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Here are the ranked stats of GW Karan (Image via Garena)

GW Karan has five wins in 20 squad matches in the current season, possessing a win ratio of 25.00%. At a K/D ratio of 1.87, he has 28 kills.

Apart from this, the content creator has featured in two duo games and has a single win, translating to a win percentage of 50.00%. He has accumulated two kills at a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Finally, GW Karan has played two solo matches as well.

Note: GW Karan’s stats in Free Fire will change as he features in more matches.

Monthly income

These are GW Karan's earnings, as per Socia Blade (Image via Garena)

As per the official Social Blade website, the estimated monthly earnings of GW Karan are between $2.2K and $35.5K.

YouTube channel

Karan has been uploading content to YouTube for a few years. There are over 628 videos present on his channel, out of which the most-watched one has gained over 14 million views.

GW Karan has another channel called ‘GWKARAN - Highlights,’ where he uploads short clips and has previously streamed the game.

Edited by Srijan Sen