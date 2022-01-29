Arrow IB’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, monthly income, guild, and more stats in January 2022

Ibrahim Faridi, otherwise recognized as Arrow IB, is a YouTuber who makes videos related to Free Fire. He runs the popular channel Arrow Gaming alongside Afzal Khalid, i.e., Arrow AK.

The duo has been posting regular content for the past few years and accumulated a subscriber count of over 1.55 million. Meanwhile, their channel’s total number of views has surpassed 114.66 million.

Arrow IB’s Free Fire ID, guild, and stats

Arrow IB’s Free Fire ID is 106810195. He is a member of the <Team Arrow> guild, whose ID number is 60346615.

Listed below are the stats of the content creator:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Arrow IB has 11696 squad games to his name in Free Fire and has 3582 victories, resulting in a win rate of 30.62%. He has 47226 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.82.

The internet star has played 2962 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 651, possessing a win percentage of 21.97%. With a K/D ratio of 4.38, he has 10126 frags.

The YouTuber has also competed in 2639 solo games and has bettered his foes in 632 for a win ratio of 23.94%. He has accumulated 9906 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ibrahim has featured in 52 squad games in the current ranked season and has eight first-place finishes, translating to a win percentage of 15.38%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 5.18, he has 228 frags.

The streamer has a single win in 11 duo matches, upholding a win ratio of 9.09%. In the process, he has 47 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.70.

The content creator has two victories in eight solo games, leading to a win rate of 25.00%. He has secured 34 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 5.67.

Note: Arrow IB’s stats in Free Fire will change as he features in more matches.

Monthly income

Monthly income through the channel (Image via Garena)

His monthly earnings through the Arrow Gaming YouTube channel lie between $201 and $3.2K.

(Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Arrow IB and Arrow AK have been posting a wide variety of content, including guides, tips, and so on. There are over 353 videos currently on their channel, with the most-watched one receiving 4.7 million views.

Also Read Article Continues below

As per Social Blade, their channel is ranked 673rd in the country. Meanwhile, their subscriber rank and games rank has been mentioned as 1216 and 596, respectively.

Edited by Ravi Iyer