Raistar vs Lokesh Gamer in 2022: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and Lokesh Gamer are two personalities that are highly popular among Indian Free Fire players. Both content creators have seen immense growth, accumulating massive fan bases over the past few years.

As of this writing, Raistar has over 6.45 million subscribers to his name, alongside approximately 146.40 million views. On the other hand, Lokesh Gamer possesses 14.1 million subscribers with over 1.34 billion views.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played 16523 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 2758, equating to a win percentage of 16.69%. He has 54372 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Apart from this, he has competed in 4497 duo matches and has 706 victories, having a win rate of 15.69%. In the process, he has 14379 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.79.

The YouTuber has also participated in 3548 solo games and has 401 wins, possessing a win ratio of 11.30%. With 10776 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Ranked stats

Raistar has two first-place finishes in eight squad matches in the present season, translating to a win rate of 25.00%. He has racked up 23 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.83.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has featured in 3443 squad games in Free Fire and has 732 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 21.26%. At a K/D ratio of 2.39, he has 6480 kills.

Meanwhile, he has played 1540 matches in the duo mode and has 154 victories, corresponding to a win percentage of 10.00%. The player has 2639 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.90.

The content creator has played 1334 and has 135 wins, upholding a win ratio of 10.11%. He has bagged 2723 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has one win in two matches in the ongoing ranked season, leading to a win percentage of 50.00%. He has 14 kills for a K/D ratio of 14.00.

Comparison

Lifetime stats

Raistar LokeshGamer Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3548 4497 16523 1334 1540 3443 Wins 401 706 2758 135 154 732 Win rate 11.30% 15.69% 16.69% 10.11% 10.00% 21.26% Kills 10776 14379 54372 2723 2639 6480 K/D ratio 3.42 3.79 3.95 2.27 1.90 2.39

Raistar has the upper hand in lifetime solo and duo modes. Meanwhile, Lokesh Gamer has a better win rate in squad matches, whereas the former has a higher K/D ratio.

Ranked stats

Raistar LokeshGamer Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 0 0 8 0 0 2 Wins 0 0 2 0 0 1 Win rate 0 0 25.00% 0 0 50.00% Kills 0 0 23 0 0 14 K/D ratio 0 0 3.83 0 0 14.00

The ranked stats of Lokesh Gamer and Raistar cannot be compared as both of them have played no duo or solo games and have only a few matches in the squad mode.

Note: Raistar's and Lokesh Gamer's stats will change as they feature more matches.

